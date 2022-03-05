Everyone loves Daytona—on press day. The Florida sun is shining, a nice reprieve from the freezing conditions at the last two rounds in Minneapolis and Arlington. The track provides a nice break from endless laps on regular supercross tracks. However, thoughts might change later in the main event tonight, when the track is super rough, and the riders are super tired. We shall see, but for now, we found nothing but positive vibes chatting with the riders.

We asked three of them what they think about the weekend.

Racer X: Everyone likes Daytona, and I feel like it works pretty well for you.

Justin Barcia: Yeah, I like Daytona, I’ve had good luck here. It’s not far from home, good vibe, and I like the sand. It’s like supercross and motocross put together.

Do you change anything for this race anymore?

No, we’ve just been working on our supercross setting. We worked on our supercross setting and that’s it. There’s not much to do. Refine the set-up, hold on and give it gas. Hopefully I have some comfort there!