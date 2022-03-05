First-Timer? (250SX)

In the 250SX East Region, the only four active riders to win at the speedway are Cameron McAdoo, Jordon Smith, Austin Forkner, and Jeremy Martin—and the latter two are out with injuries. If anyone besides Lawrence (who has four 250SX main event wins to his name now) McAdoo or Smith (both have won at the speedway) wins the 250SX main event to earn their maiden 250SX main event, it will be only the sixth time in history a 250SX rider’s first win came at Daytona International Speedway. Someone like RJ Hampshire (fourth in 2020) or Pierce Brown (third in 2021) or Stilez Robertson (second in 2021) comes to mind when thinking of a possible first-time winner tonight. -Kendra

El Hombre Untucked

As mentioned above, Jason Anderson has not only yet to win a 450SX main event in Daytona, but he has only finished in the top three one time (in 2017). Even though he sits second to Tomac in points, with the way El Hombre has been riding in 2022, it is tough to be against him. At the 2020 event we saw an epic battle between the top two in points—Tomac and Roczen—who were tied entering the night. Tomac caught, passed, and held off Roczen at the very end to take the points lead (we all know what happened the following week…). Hopefully we can see another battle by P1 and P2 in points here today. Maybe Anderson earns his first Daytona 450SX win and closes on Tomac in the standings. -Kendra

Jordan Jarvis Makes 2022 Season Debut

You might have missed it, but in 2020 female Jordan Jarvis made history racing in the 250 Class of Pro Motocross. Raced with the SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt's Kawasaki team, Jarvis raced the second moto of the Florida National as an alternate, finishing 32nd. Weege wrote:

Our Davey Coombs reports that the last time a female competed in motos was Doreen Payne in the 500 class of the Denver National in 1983, when the 125, 250 and 500 classes all competing on the same day. That is considered the only other time a female raced in the motos in the “modern era” of the series.

At the 2021 Washougal National, Jarvis finished 36-30 for 34th overall. Now, Jarvis is back on Yamahas (as she was in 2019, her first year of attempting the 250 Class of Pro Motocross) with the Riding On The Edge Racing team. Today, Jarvis is looking to qualify for the 250SX Class aboard her #301 Yamaha YZ250F. Will JJ continue to write history amongst the boys? - Kendra