Our man Phil is on the gas! Phil Nicoletti returned to the race track for the second round of the 250SX East Region Championship for the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team in Arlington, Texas. He's shown pretty impressive speed at the first two races this year, and was even flirting with a top five (!!!) overall in Texas until he slid out in the final main event of the Triple Crown. Yes, Phil is in the mix for top fives! Not bad for a guy who has not raced AMA Supercross since 2018.

Daytona is next. As he finishes up his final preparation for the race, today he is back answering your questions!

Got a question for Phil Nicoletti? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Hey Phil,

Looking good out there after two rounds of supercross. Who do some of your fellow competitors appear to be willing to die to win a heat race? I've seen some crazy stuff over the last several seasons but it seems to be getting more heated. I understand gate pick and the psychology of winning but is there a financial incentive that some riders have for heat race wins?

Larry in Texas (again).

Larry,

Heat races are a big deal. Most teams pay 5K-10K for heat race win bonuses. Well, factory teams pay that. Privateer teams normally 1K-3K. So there is definitely some good incentive for a 6 minute plus 1 lap heat race. It definitely makes sense to go full send if you’re in the right position for a heat race win. Obviously if you’re a championship guy, it might be a little less tempting to risk it for the biscuit, if you know what I mean. But at the same time, gate position makes a huge difference. I know it’s hard to see on TV, but the ruts on the other side of the gate are completely effffffffffed up! But for the title contenders, the incentive is for the gate pick and the rut more than it is for the 5k-10k bonus, if I’m being honest.