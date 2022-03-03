Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Articles
The List: Old Daytonas

The List Old Daytonas

March 3, 2022 10:05am
by:

The Daytona Supercross is unlike any other supercross...blah blah blah you know this already! This event is a hybrid of sorts, part supercross but also part motocross. It has changed, though, as the early races (which predate supercross) were essentially motocross races on the infield of the big NASCAR Speedway. Eventually, it grew more supercross-style obstacles.

You can witness some of the evolution here, as we've picked some choice clips from old Daytona races. Enjoy 'em as a preview to this weekend's 52nd running.

1973: Our own Scott Wallenberg and his dad Wally were way ahead of the curve by shooting videos at the races. This 1973 stuff from Wally was shot on Super 8 film.

1979: Jammin' Jimmy Jams.

1983: Hurricane Hannah is back.

1984: Bailey wins on the track built by his dad.

1985: Hannah's revenge.

1986: RJ wins, Bailey puts on a wild charge.

1987: Ricky Ryan and the privateer legend.

1988: RJ is unstoppable.

1990: Stanton makes it two in a row.

1992: Stanton keeps his streak going by outdueling Damon Bradshaw.

1995: Kiedrowski is the new King with three-straight.

1996: McGrath finally wins it.

2000: Ricky Carmichael wins his first 250 Supercross.

2005: Epic duel between Carmichael and Chad Reed.

2008: The muddiest of all-time, and a dramatic finish!

