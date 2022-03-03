We are halfway through the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. I don’t know how that’s possible as it feels like we were just dropping the gate on Anaheim 1, but here we are. Ricky Carmichael once said that the series doesn’t start until Daytona and while that isn’t factually accurate, I understand the sentiment. The second half of the series is so much more taxing than the first. Riders have traveled thousands of miles, withstood crashes, and signs of wear begin to show. The Daytona Supercross is also a “man’s race” It's rough, tough, and demanding. There is simply no way to fake Daytona results. Let’s take a look at the track and talk about why that is.
Dirty Little Secrets
Daytona’s start cuts across the middle of the course, effectively splitting it in half. It bends to the left and immediately into a very long straight filled with whoops and jumps. This can get dicey as riders are bunched together and trying to make quick moves. Ideally, riders will go 3-3 and then step on-step off in this first rhythm. Daytona is notorious for deteriorating conditions so watch for who can continue to execute the tougher rhythms as the main event wears on. The final four jumps will likely just be a double-double before the final 180 at the west end of the speedway.
Exiting the 180, riders will want to triple onto the next tabletop, step off and then once again go step on-step off. The 250SX rider will likely double out of the corner and then tabletop-to-single before the standard step on-step off. There is a wall jump to slow things down before entering a set of sand whoops. There isn’t a lot of strategy for these other than carrying as much momentum as possible into the next left hander.
Back-to-back sand straights are up next, and these often see crashes and mistakes. Passing is difficult here as the main inside line is hard to overcome. This also causes big goggle issues as riders are forced to follow through the cloud of beach sand.
After crossing the start straight, there is another triple-onto-tabletop and then step off. Riders will likely stick to the inside in the next elevated corner, protecting the inside and also traversing the shortest distance. A quick straight into a tight left will see riders go double-double before a slight bend to the left and through the tunnel jump. This section will be very tight and almost guarantee a follow-the-leader scenario.
Watch for riders to stick to the inside in the next 90-degree right-hand turn and either go 2-3 or roll, 2-2 here. That will set them up to accelerate towards an upcoming standard supercross triple. Upon landing, riders will need to gather themselves quickly to prepare for a dragon’s back into a tight hand corner.
Exiting the right, a set of clay supercross whoops will offer a chance for passing. These will likely get very choppy and difficult to find consistency in. Watch for riders to try to make moves in this first set of whoops and the uneven moguls after.
An interesting split lane is up next. I have seen these get taken away when it’s time to go racing but as it’s drawn, maybe this will create a bit of passing. The usual issue is that one of the lines is the clearcut faster route and everyone funnels into that lane. That essentially turns a fairly wide section into a single-track section. Let’s see if it pans out positively or if they have to adjust it.
Up next is a step up and over the tunnel bridge and then what will either be a wall jump or a gigantic double into the sand. Watch for this to be a chance to go big. The finish line double follows and onto lap two.
Who’s Hot
Eli Tomac won another Triple Crown overall and comes into his most successful venue of all.
Jason Anderson is still making the mistakes he needs to eliminate but the riding is simply lights out.
Cooper Webb snagged his second podium in a row and while he’s 30 points out of the lead, there is light at the end of the tunnel.
Cameron McAdoo won Arlington by staying smart and pushing when needed. If chaos continues to reign in this 250SX East Region series, that may be the winning formula.
Who’s Not
Ken Roczen is way off his game. His 16-9-16 scores are like some sort of bad dream for one of the world’s best riders.
Jett Lawrence is taking all sorts of heat for his Austin Forkner altercation. This has to be a weird turn for the Jett as he is typically fawned over.
Austin Forkner, as mentioned, is down and out with a broken collarbone. What a tough blow for #33.
Levi Kitchen slapped himself off the face of a take-off and missed the majority of Arlington’s festivities. He is officially out for this weekend.
Bold Predictions
Steve Matthes finds a way to complain about Daytona while sitting inside one of Las Vegas’ nicest houses.
With desperate measures needed, Lucas Mirtl engineers an end to the Russia/Ukraine tensions with Jett Lawrence as the ambassador for peace.
American Honda hires the Dalai Lama as their official rider coach in hopes of nurturing Ken Roczen back to form.
Eli Tomac puts on an absolute clinic in the 450 main event, winning by over 15 seconds.
My Picks
250
Jett Lawrence
Cameron McAdoo
RJ Hampshire