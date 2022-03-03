Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Daytona

Injury Report Daytona

March 3, 2022 5:30pm
by:

This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to historic Daytona International Speedway. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Max Anstie – Ribs, Neck, Lung, Heart | Out

Comment: Anstie is currently out after a crash in Minneapolis resulted in two broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a bruised heart. Anstie hopes to be ready in time to return for Seattle, but at this point nothing is set in stone.

Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out

Comment: Bloss injured his collarbone and ankle and hasn’t raced yet in 2022. He hopes to return to racing soon.

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the supercross season with an injured knee.

Josh Hill – Hip, Pelvis | Out

Comment: Hill is out due to fractures to his hip and pelvis, sustained during qualifying at Anaheim 3.

Vann Martin – Back | Out

Comment: Martin went down hard during qualifying in Minneapolis and sustained broken T6 & T7 vertebrae. There’s currently no timetable on his return.

Fredrik Noren – Back | Out

Comment: Noren has been dealing with lower back pain since Glendale and hasn’t been able to ride properly and hasn’t been practicing during the week. He’s going to sit Daytona out “in the hopes to figure out what’s going on and come back ready to ride the speed I can and should.”

Fredrik Noren
Fredrik Noren Align Media

Aaron Plessinger – Arm | Out

Comment: Plessinger broke his arm last week while practicing. There is currently no timetable on his return, but he’s out for the immediate future.

Alex Ray – Appendix | Out

Comment: Ray underwent appendix surgery on before Arlington. He’s out for Daytona but should be back for Detroit.

Jerry Robin – Shoulder | TBD

Comment: Robin crashed in the whoops at A3 and sustained an AC joint separation. He’s told us he was going to sit out Arlington and go from there. At time of posting, we hadn’t received a response on his status for Daytona.

Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out

Comment: Savatgy will miss the remainder of the supercross season due to a torn ACL.

RJ Wageman – Wrist | Out

Comment: Wageman went down in Arlington and broke his wrist. There is no solid timetable on his return, but he will miss a substantial number of races.

Recommended Reading

250SX East Region

Jack Chambers – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Chambers injured his AC joint in his shoulder recently and is expected to miss at least four weeks.

Justin Cooper – Foot | Out

Comment: Cooper is out for the supercross season with a broken foot.

Izaih Clark – Ankle | Out

Comment: Last week Clark posted that he suffered a broken ankle. He’s out for the immediate future.

Ryder Floyd – Foot | Out

Comment: Floyd is out for the time being with broken metatarsals.

Austin Forkner – Collarbone | Out

Comment: Forkner went down hard in Arlington after a cross-jump from Jett Lawrence resulted in a midair collision. Forkner will miss multiple rounds with a broken collarbone.

Austin Forkner's Kawasaki KX250.
Austin Forkner's Kawasaki KX250. Align Media

Jonah Geistler – Leg | Out

Comment: Geistler isn’t returning to racing in the near future due to a broken tibia and fibula.

RJ Hampshire – Head | In

Comment: Hampshire had a hard crash in the second 250SX main last week and missed the third race due to concussion protocol. His team says he’s good to go for Daytona.

Levi Kitchen – Head, Knee | Out

Comment: Kitchen had a bad get-off last week in Arlington that ended his night early. This week his team announced that he was still recovering from the crash, and that he would not be racing in Daytona. Our own Steve Matthes also reported that Kitchen sustained a broken kneecap in the crash.

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Martin is out for Daytona after a practice crash left him with problems with his left labrum. A timetable on his return is not yet available, but early word is that surgery is likely in Martin’s future.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out

Comment: Reynolds will miss a substantial chunk of time due to a broken wrist, sustained in a crash during media day in Minneapolis.

Coty Schock – Lung, Shoulder, Knee | Out

Comment: In Arlington Schock “Ended up having a bad crash in main 2 and ended up have a bruised lung, hematoma on my right shoulder and left knee swelling.” He will be back, but it won’t be in Daytona.

Max Vohland – Shoulder and Collarbone | Out

Comment: Vohland sustained “a massive hematoma to the right shoulder and a couple of small cracks in my clavicle,” in Minneapolis. His team says he should return for Detroit or Indianapolis.

250SX WEST REGION

The 250SX West Region will resume in Seattle, Washington, on March 26.

Mitchell Falk – Back

Comment: Falk has a bulging disc pressing against his sciatic nerve. He’s out for the supercross season.

Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen

Comment: Hammaker is out for the foreseeable future due to compression fractures in his back and a grade three spleen laceration. The injuries were sustained while practicing during the week preceding San Diego.

Ty Masterpool – Wrist

Comment: Masterpool is back riding, but as of now is unsure of when he’ll be able to return to racing.

Carson Mumford – Shoulder

Comment: Mumford crashed in Glendale and sustained a small tear in his labrum in his left shoulder. He hopes to be ready to go when following the 250SX West Region break.

Carson Mumford
Carson Mumford Align Media

Colt Nichols – Arms

Comment: Nichols is out for supercross with a pair of broken arms and serious burns sustained when he crashed in the whoops at A1.

Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder

Comment: Schwartz is dealing with a shoulder injury sustained at A2.

Jo Shimoda – Leg

Comment: Shimoda is currently recovering from a foot injury sustained at A3.

Richard Taylor – Arm

Comment: Taylor crashed during practice at A3 and broke his arm.

Cole Thompson – Shoulder

Comment: Thompson is done with supercross for the season due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now