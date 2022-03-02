Stat of the Week: Tomac Gets to 40
On Saturday night, Eli Tomac won a 450SX Triple Crown overall—something we have seen several times before—but he won the overall without winning a race, which is something he had not done before. In his previous five Triple Crown overall wins to date, Tomac had won at least one race before claiming his overall win. Then three different events where he won the overall, Tomac won two of the three races en route to earning P1 overall on the night. Although he did not win any of the three races in Arlington, Tomac’s steady 3-2-2 earned him first overall to claim his class-leading sixth Triple Crown overall win.
And with the win, Tomac became only the sixth different rider in history to claim at least 40 AMA Supercross premier class main event wins, joining some elite company.
Tomac’s next win will tie him with Kawasaki legend Ryan Villopoto for fifth on the all-time 450SX wins list. How soon will he get there?
Riders with at least 40 450SX main event wins
|Rider
|Premier Class SX Main Event Wins
|Jeremy McGrath
|72
|James Stewart
|50
|Ricky Carmichael
|48
|Chad Reed
|44
|Ryan Villopoto
|41
|Eli Tomac
|40
Triple Crowns ‘n Close Racing: 250SX vs 450SX
Let’s take a quick look at the Triple Crown format, which was introduced for the 2018 season. So far in the ten total Triple Crown events ran to date, the 250SX class has seen 17 different riders win a race and eight different riders win an overall. In six of the events in the 250SX class there have been three different race winners in one night. Austin Forkner is the only rider ever to earn a 1-1-1 sweep in the 250SX Class (2019 Detroit Supercross).
In the 450SX class, there have only been eight different riders to win a race and only four different riders to win a 450SX Triple Crown overall. There have only been four times where we have seen three different riders win the three races—the last of which happened at round 13 Houston Supercross in 2019 when Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, and Marvin Musquin claimed the three race wins. Ken Roczen is the only rider ever to earn a 1-1-1 sweep in the 450SX Class (2020 Glendale Supercross).
Triple Crown Stats
|Class
|Total Events
|Different riders to win an overall
|Total Races
|Different Riders to Win a Race
|Perfect Sweep by 1 Rider
|3 Different Winners in 1 Night
|250SX
|10
|8
|30
|17
|1
|6
|450SX
|10
|4
|30
|8
|1
|4
Win-Less Webb Continues
He won the first Triple Crown race of the night but without winning the overall, Cooper Webb now has eight rounds this season without a 450SX main event win as he continues to sit in his longest winless drought since earning his first 450SX win in 2019. He did finish on the overall podium with 1-4-4 scores, picking up his second consecutive podium finish. When will the Red Bull KTM rider pick up his first win of ’22?
J-Mart’s 20th Podium
Entering the 2022 season, Jeremy Martin had 19 250SX main event podium finishes to his name (plus a single 450SX podium at Daytona in ’17). Martin finished 9-2-3 for second overall at the second 250SX East Region race of the season, earning his 20th career 250SX podium in his 51st 250SX start.
AMA Penalty Report
Jerry’s Kit of the Week
Unfortunately, Jerry Robin was sidelined with an injury and did not race. However, he did share some photos of his Texas Rangers inspired bike with us.
450SX
Chase Sexton | 4th overall in 450SX
"Round 8 in Arlington I guess was okay. I finished fourth overall with 4-3-5 moto scores. It wasn't ideal but I'm happy to be back racing after last weekend. I felt fine on the bike all day, but I didn't really execute that well with my starts, which didn't put me in a great position. In the second race, I didn't ride that well. I'm excited for Daytona since it's near home for me in Florida. It's going to be nice being back in the warm weather, and it's just time to get after it."
Malcolm Stewart | 5th overall in 450SX
“It was a good night. We managed a fifth overall and it could have been better but honestly, it could have been a lot worse. I felt good in the first one, but I got tangled up with another rider and finished fifth. I had a really bad start in the second one, completely my fault, I blinked on the gate and put myself in a bad position. The lapped riders were kind of tough and I came in with one and stalled my bike going through the finish. In the last one, I had a decent start and just managed the race. The good thing about the Triple Crown is that you can kind of save yourself – it’s like a throw away – so I think we’re just learning. We’re on a good streak and there are a lot of positives, so we’re looking forward to Daytona, a home race for me.”
Justin Barcia | 6th overall in 450SX
"It was a tough one! The first race was good, I felt good on the track I made some great passes and was pretty fast. As the track broke down, I just struggled a bit, and I didn’t get the best of starts in the second and third races, which made it really difficult. And when you get stuck in a little bit of groove, you just get stuck there. We need to go back to the track, do some training and come back swinging at Daytona. I love it there, it’s a fun place and I know we’ve got a good bike, so we’ll have a good time with the crew and be close to home, so that will be fun!”
Dylan Ferrandis | 7th overall in 450SX
“I had another good qualifying, but I struggled a bit at the Triple Crown with some crashes and mistakes. The bike was awesome, though, and I look forward to next weekend. We’re going to go back to work and get ready for Daytona.”
Dean Wilson | 10th overall in 450SX
"My night wasn’t too bad, I felt like my riding was good and my starts have improved, which is something I’ve been working really hard on. Unfortunately, I washed the front in a slippery corner and ended up getting 13th in the second race, so that really hurt my points but we have some positives, and we’ll keep working until we get up there.”
Ken Roczen | 13th overall in 450SX
“The race here in Dallas was a better start to the day. I felt a lot better about myself and was able to put in some good qualifying laps. I haven't been that far up on the board in a long time, so overall this was probably the first race where I was actually having fun. Come the night show though, that all turned around because of how slick the track was – they watered pretty heavily. I was really struggling with the bike and with traction, resulting in a lot of crashes which is very unlike me. It was another very frustrating weekend. I'm looking forward to Daytona, as it usually changes things up and makes for a fun track.”
Marvin Musquin | 14th overall in 450SX
“It was a crazy day and unfortunately I just didn’t perform today, even though I was leading the first Main Event and doing great until I stalled the bike and lost momentum. I just need to be better. It was a tough day physically and the feeling with the bike was just not good, so it’s especially tough when it’s a Triple Crown with three races. In the last race, I ended up going down off the start with someone else and got burned on the back a little bit and from there, it was done.”
Justin Bogle | 19th overall in 450SX
"I'm feeling a little bit better on the bike as far as practice and qualifying go, but I'm still struggling. We have a few things to figure out; just to get more comfortable and get faster," Bogle explained. "The mains were rough. I had a crash and didn't finish the second one. Not my best day at the office. I definitely belong further up in the pack than where I've been, so we'll keep working to improve.”
250SX
Jordon Smith | 5th overall in 250SX
“I didn’t feel great all day. I had a small crash in qualifying and hurt my elbow. In race one I did ok but rode sensible, in race two I gated well and felt stronger, we made a small change to the rear, and it was working. Unfortunately, I ended having two falls, one I couldn’t avoid as a rider crashed in front of me over a jump. I was happy to get up and get back to 10th. I have some things I need to work on, we improved the bike over the weekend, but I can’t afford these falls. fifth was great and we are within striking range of the top three. I want to be a podium guy and we will work hard to get there.”
Stilez Robertson | 10th overall in 250SX
“It was an okay day we’ll definitely take the positives and keep going with it. We definitely have the starts down and the riding is getting better. The team is coming to Baker’s [Factory] this week to work on some things and try to get a bit better for Daytona and hopefully we can go there and redeem ourselves from last year.”
Pierce Brown | 12th overall in 250SX
“It was a tough day, but we didn’t quit, so I think we ended it off on a good note. We started the day off a little rough. In qualifying one, I crashed and knocked the wind out of myself, and it took me a little bit to get up. That kind of snowballed into Q2 and I had some mistakes in the first two races, so it was a tough day until moto three when I finally got off to a good start, put my laps down and rode like myself. Overall, it’s not the day we wanted but I’m just happy to rebound from the tough day that we had. Onto Daytona and let’s just get back to work!”
Jarrett Frye | 19th overall in 250SX
“Falling never helps as you can’t afford to lose anytime to these front runners. My riding during the week is so much faster than how I am racing. We will work harder this week and I am looking forward to Daytona.”