Ken Roczen | 13th overall in 450SX

“The race here in Dallas was a better start to the day. I felt a lot better about myself and was able to put in some good qualifying laps. I haven't been that far up on the board in a long time, so overall this was probably the first race where I was actually having fun. Come the night show though, that all turned around because of how slick the track was – they watered pretty heavily. I was really struggling with the bike and with traction, resulting in a lot of crashes which is very unlike me. It was another very frustrating weekend. I'm looking forward to Daytona, as it usually changes things up and makes for a fun track.”

Marvin Musquin | 14th overall in 450SX

“It was a crazy day and unfortunately I just didn’t perform today, even though I was leading the first Main Event and doing great until I stalled the bike and lost momentum. I just need to be better. It was a tough day physically and the feeling with the bike was just not good, so it’s especially tough when it’s a Triple Crown with three races. In the last race, I ended up going down off the start with someone else and got burned on the back a little bit and from there, it was done.”

Justin Bogle | 19th overall in 450SX

"I'm feeling a little bit better on the bike as far as practice and qualifying go, but I'm still struggling. We have a few things to figure out; just to get more comfortable and get faster," Bogle explained. "The mains were rough. I had a crash and didn't finish the second one. Not my best day at the office. I definitely belong further up in the pack than where I've been, so we'll keep working to improve.”

250SX

Jordon Smith | 5th overall in 250SX

“I didn’t feel great all day. I had a small crash in qualifying and hurt my elbow. In race one I did ok but rode sensible, in race two I gated well and felt stronger, we made a small change to the rear, and it was working. Unfortunately, I ended having two falls, one I couldn’t avoid as a rider crashed in front of me over a jump. I was happy to get up and get back to 10th. I have some things I need to work on, we improved the bike over the weekend, but I can’t afford these falls. fifth was great and we are within striking range of the top three. I want to be a podium guy and we will work hard to get there.”

Stilez Robertson | 10th overall in 250SX

“It was an okay day we’ll definitely take the positives and keep going with it. We definitely have the starts down and the riding is getting better. The team is coming to Baker’s [Factory] this week to work on some things and try to get a bit better for Daytona and hopefully we can go there and redeem ourselves from last year.”

Pierce Brown | 12th overall in 250SX

“It was a tough day, but we didn’t quit, so I think we ended it off on a good note. We started the day off a little rough. In qualifying one, I crashed and knocked the wind out of myself, and it took me a little bit to get up. That kind of snowballed into Q2 and I had some mistakes in the first two races, so it was a tough day until moto three when I finally got off to a good start, put my laps down and rode like myself. Overall, it’s not the day we wanted but I’m just happy to rebound from the tough day that we had. Onto Daytona and let’s just get back to work!”

Jarrett Frye | 19th overall in 250SX

“Falling never helps as you can’t afford to lose anytime to these front runners. My riding during the week is so much faster than how I am racing. We will work harder this week and I am looking forward to Daytona.”