The Arlington Triple Crown packed a lot of punch into one night show with six gate drops and lots of action. Of course, the two key talking points that everyone is revisiting this week is the contact between Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart in 450SX Race 1, and the contact between Jett Lawrence and Austin Forkner is 250SX Race 3. We dissect how both incidents happened and offer viewpoints from the riders.

We also take a look at Justin Barcia putting Dylan Ferrandis on the ground, Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac having a good clean race, and Cameron McAdoo being the most in-control 250SX rider through two rounds. All that and more on this week's edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.

ON X OFFROAD APP