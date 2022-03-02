Yeah, it’s Triple Crown time again this past weekend in Dallas at round 8 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and we certainly saw some great racing, yet again. Love the TC format, don’t want to see 17 of them in a year but love to have them thrown in here or there. It’s a real challenge for the racers, as well, with the 450SX racers doing 48 laps in the night! That’s a lot of work and as we saw with Chase Sexton last week, you have to be on your toes 100 percent of the time when you’re out on the track. I can imagine how mentally draining it must be for the riders when the night is all done.

Well, he didn’t win one damn race all night, but Eli Tomac did win the overall yet again. He’s got these Triple Crown things down pretty good. He didn’t get the start in the first one but worked his way up, got a break or two along the way, and then did what he had to in the next couple of races to bring it home. Also, he’s leading the Triple Crown Championship which no one cares or knows much about, but it will likely be another trophy Tomac can bring home. He also added three points to his series lead and he’s going into Daytona this weekend where, ICYWW, he's really good.

Tomac wasn’t the fastest guy in Dallas because that honor would go to Jason Anderson who continued his excellent season with 6-1-1 scores. He caught and passed Tomac in the third race which has to help with the ol’confidence but that sixth was due to yet another poor decision by Anderson to go for the pass on Malcolm Stewart in the first race. Look, it wasn’t that bad, there was room there and on the Vince Friese scale of passes, it was probably only a three or four, but he went down (as did Stewart) so the risk he took wasn’t a good one. Also, it’s the first race, he’s got two more and as good as Malcolm has been riding, Jason’s been better so if I’m him, I’m thinking, hey man a second is as good as a first here so let me be absolutely sure I can get by or it’s not worth the risk.

And also, as well, Malcolm Stewart is pissed at him now. So, if Mookie has a chance to tee him up down the road, he might not hesitate to make it happen. Jason is very loose on the track and sometimes that’s a good thing but in Dallas, it was not. Still though, if anyone wants to get him back, they have to catch him and right now that’s not easy. He’s been great.

By the way, if you’re Tomac and Star Yamaha you leave Dallas with three more points on Anderson and the overall win, so you’re stoked. Yeah, Jason passed you in the last race, but it was only ten minutes and Tomac rode right behind Jason the whole time. He looked ready to do that for thirty more minutes if need be. So, the Tomac camp feels pretty good. And if you’re Jason Anderson and Kawasaki, you know that you were one decision away from a 2-1-1 overall win and you also caught and passed Tomac in the last main. I think both sides leave Dallas with heads held high. This is how these teams and riders work. You take what you can get to make yourself feel good.