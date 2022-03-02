More Friday Night Racer X/PulpMX Live Shows! Seattle, St. Louis, & Foxborough
March 2, 2022 2:50pm | by: Jason Weigandt
Boom! What a time we had on Friday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Arlington, Texas, with the return of our PulpMX/Racer X live shows. We bench raced, we took questions from fans, and we welcomed guests. Thanks to our sponsors, Yamaha and Fly Racing.
We're going to have fun again at a few more rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
New Shows Scheduled! 🚨
Seattle Supercross Live Show
St. Louis Supercross Live Show
Foxborough Supercross Live Show
First come first serve.
GET YOUR TICKETS TO THESE UPCOMING LIVE SHOWS NOW!
Presented by Yamaha and Fly Racing.
Main image courtesy of Inbound Brewco