Well this just worked out brilliantly! When the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) opener got delayed for a week due to a huge storm, our long-time European correspondent Adam Wheeler had time to do a little brain storming. He suggested a podcast with post-race thoughts from himself and follow MXGP journalist Lewis Phillips. The result? Well, they sent us an audio file on Monday morning and it turned out to be both informative and hilarious. From talking about Tim Gajser's Honda compared to the U.S. bikes, to learning to pronounce Simon Laengenfelder's first name (Sea-mon, apparently) to the rumor that Ken Roczen might one day resurface in MXGP, our men covered it all. Even the controversial look of Alberto Forato got some debate.

Even if you've never followed MXGP closely, you just might enjoy the banter, gossip and, oh by the way, the legitimate analysis of the FIM Motocross World Championship. Wheeler and Phillips have it and we think you'll enjoy.

Listen below and be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just search Racer X Podcast Network and you'll get it in your feed every week. Brilliant!