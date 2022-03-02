Acerbis & MX Sports Renew Partnership for 2022 Pro Motocross

The following press release is from Acerbis:

Acerbis is pleased to announce a three-year extended partnership with MX Sports and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Acerbis will continue to provide track markers and X-Mod corner markers to help ensure the highest level of safety for riders and track crew. Acerbis USA Sales Manager Tallon Vohland had this to say, “We are proud to help riders safely navigate the tracks in their quest for the ever elusive outdoor Pro Motocross Championship.”

Acerbis, founded in 1973 in Albino, Italy, quickly rose to become the industry leader for replica plastics and dirt bike accessories. Over the years Acerbis has expanded their product line to offer replica plastics for eight major dirt bike brands as well as offering protective gear and apparel, bike specific protective pieces like skid plates and hand guards, disc covers, fuel tanks, and so much more. Visit their website to see the full line of products at www.Acerbis.com.