Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Acerbis & MX Sports Renew Partnership for 2022 Pro Motocross

March 2, 2022 5:00pm | by:
Acerbis & MX Sports Renew Partnership for 2022 Pro Motocross

The following press release is from Acerbis:

Acerbis is pleased to announce a three-year extended partnership with MX Sports and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Acerbis will continue to provide track markers and X-Mod corner markers to help ensure the highest level of safety for riders and track crew. Acerbis USA Sales Manager Tallon Vohland had this to say, “We are proud to help riders safely navigate the tracks in their quest for the ever elusive outdoor Pro Motocross Championship.”

Acerbis, founded in 1973 in Albino, Italy, quickly rose to become the industry leader for replica plastics and dirt bike accessories. Over the years Acerbis has expanded their product line to offer replica plastics for eight major dirt bike brands as well as offering protective gear and apparel, bike specific protective pieces like skid plates and hand guards, disc covers, fuel tanks, and so much more. Visit their website to see the full line of products at www.Acerbis.com.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now