RJ Hampshire Provides Update Following Arlington Supercross Crash

RJ Hampshire was on-track for a podium night in Arlington as he battled his way into a top-three spot halfway through the first Main Event. With a strong performance through the second half of the race, Hampshire scored his first podium finish in third. He got a top-10 start in race two and he was on a forward charge until he hit the rear-end of another rider and went down with two laps to go. Due to concussion protocol with the Alpinestars Medical Unit, Hampshire was sidelined for the third race of the night.

This afternoon, Hampshire stated he was “cleared by docs on Saturday” and that he rode today (on his Instagram story he was seen riding in preparation for the upcoming Daytona Supercross).

Through two rounds, Hampshire sits tenth in 250SX East Region points with 25 points total as the championship heads to Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, March 5.

