One other off-topic thing, we have heard that the Star Racing Yamaha is something like ten pounds lighter than the factory Yamaha 450 from 2019. How is that possible?

It’s funny, people always think that a factory bike is the lightest thing out there, but a lot of teams, you see it in photos, they have data and sensors all over the bikes. They’re trying to treat it like an F1 car, but it’s not an F1 car. You don’t need that stuff, so pulling that stuff off saved weight. Then we spent months and months on titanium bolts and aluminum bolts, cutting plastic, cutting of collars that you don’t need. Our muffler alone is almost two pounds lighter, after months and months of working with FMF. The clutch system is lighter. The heaviest part of this motorcycle is the engine. Taking as much weight out of the engine was our number-one goal.

So, this all leads to a great summer last year with Dylan Ferrandis and by then we knew you had signed Eli Tomac. I saw a Yamaha video recently where you talked about wanting to sign Eli and add years to his career. So, it wasn’t just a bike and mechanical thing. You think, as a person, that you could connect with Eli and motivate him later in his career.

It was my number-one goal. You get someone like Eli Tomac who is a multi-time champion. We got the outdoor championship with Dylan, but you see Eli right there, still winning races and getting on the podium. You know this guy has more in his tank. He wouldn’t be training and trying as hard as he does if he didn’t. I get to talking to him and I notice that he’s not enjoying the sport anymore, he’s not having fun, he’s not enjoying the races. That’s when I took it to heart. Not only do I want to get Eli Tomac on my team, but I want Eli Tomac to come to the races laughing and enjoying the sport like he used to in his amateur days and the beginning of his pro career. No matter what, this sport, it turns into a job. The day it turns into a job is the day you want to step away from it. So, my number one goal is to make it seem fun like it did when he started. You see it. He laughs, he smiles, he talks more than I’ve ever seen him talk. That’s huge. With our program, we got him around these young kids. They have nicknames for each other. All the way down to him and Dylan get along good. We did some pre-season testing in Arizona, and they drove together back from Phoenix! It’s created a fun aspect for Eli and his family. His father, John, he has a headset on at the races. That gets him to enjoy it again. He brought Eli up, he knows what he’s capable of. You bring back together what they had going when they first started.