Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Full Schedule

THOR Releases 2022 Spring Collection

February 28, 2022 1:05pm | by:
THOR Releases 2022 Spring Collection

Poway, California—NEW YEAR, SAME GOAL. Winning is the ultimate reward for the endless pursuit of performance. It’s what drives us to continually refine, innovate, and improve our products. It’s what sets the bar higher each and every season. And when you have the best riders in the world testing and pushing the limits on every product we build, that bar is set at a very high level. The result of all this testing, refining, and winning is a product line that delivers performance that isn’t just race proven, it's championship proven.

This is THOR. This is The Feel of Moto.

Spring 2022 Prime

Our Prime racewear has served at the forefront of Motocross and Supercross around the globe since 2014 and shows no signs of slowing down. After thousands of test hours and feedback from our elite athletes, we have elevated the construction and flexibility of Prime Collection.

Spring 2022 Pulse

Workhorse reliability meets championship level performance. Pulse racewear defies convention with the perfect hybrid of durability, ventilation and flexibility. Utilizing our new In-Motion fabric, laser cut ventilation and anatomical construction, Pulse racewear is purpose-built for your hardest motos.

Spring 2022 Pulse 04 LE

Blast from the Past!

Call it a throwback, call it a tribute, or just call it a classic. This ’04 Limited Edition graphic has not lost an ounce of style. All the vibe of ’04 and all the performance of ’22 in one package. Reimagined on our modern, performance Pulse racewear chassis, featuring stitched-on original mask logos on the jersey and three striking color options, this kit will take you back without setting you back.

  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR

Spring 2022 Women’s

Sector
Our line of Women’s Sector Racewear is built with the female rider in mind. Custom tailored for a great fit and everyday comfort, our Women’s Sector kit is perfect for those weekend motos.

  • THOR
  • THOR

Star Racing Casuals

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing has amassed countless SX and MX victories on their way to eleven major titles. Their passion and commitment to “building champions” is evident at every race, practice session, late-night shop build, and team meeting. As a proud partner we are excited to support the team with this collaborative line of casual apparel for fans and riders that share their passion.

  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR

Spring 2022 Bike

Living the two-wheeled life is not and should not be limited to the “moto” lifestyle. Whether an integral part of your cross-training routine or enjoyed as an evening rip with friends, THOR’s  Bike Collection bridges the gap from casual trail riding, to all-out downhill racing. From thigh-burning climbs for PRs to eBike cruises for pure enjoyment, Assist has got you covered.

  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR
  • THOR

The THOR Spring 2022 Collection will be available March 2022. To purchase visit your local or online authorized THOR dealer for availability and shipping dates.

To see what’s new, visit your local authorized THOR dealer or visit www.thormx.com.

The First, The Forever…Torsten Hallman Original Racewear

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now