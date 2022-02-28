We’ve never seen Eli Tomac have this much fun at the races. He didn’t win any individual race at the Triple Crown in Arlington, but yet he still won the night’s overall with 3-2-2 scores. That wasn’t the whole story, though. Jason Anderson actually out-dueled him in the second and third races after great battles, but Tomac took it in stride, not only because he was winning the overall, anyway, but because he just seems to be loving every part of racing life these days. Even if he doesn’t win the battle, he enjoys the battle!

He’s still competitive, though, don’t worry. Last week in Minneapolis he got knocked down on the first lap by his teammate Dylan Ferrandis. Tomac wasn’t mad at his teammate, he only blamed himself for getting a bad start and then bobbling on the first lap, which allowed Ferrandis to get around him and set up the rest of the chaos. As he told us: “If Dylan didn’t pass me down the second or third rhythm, and I was in front of him, I wouldn’t have gotten tangled up. So those thoughts were running through my head—if I had just stayed in front of him, or gotten a better start….”

Eli is still sweating the details, but he’s having fun while doing it.

He talked to the media after the Arlington race, round eight of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Eli, it’s the Triple Crown format. You and I have joked about it in the past. You’re really, really good at these things. Two for two on the season. Now that you’ve been through these two, what’s your thoughts as we have one more on the schedule?

Eli Tomac: They’re good for me, for some reason. It was kind of a night of consistency. I felt like moto one, I got pretty lucky with a lot of just wild stuff going on. That was it. Moto two and three, that was the good racing for me. It was exciting. Me and Jason made a bunch of passes on each other. It was just a fun night of racing. So, can’t complain about these things at this point. Another overall. Just a good weekend.