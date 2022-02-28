What were your thoughts obviously the triple crown with the three races? They’re all important and the starts and everything, but what was your thoughts on the right-hand first turn and did that change your game plan at all? What were your thoughts on that?

It didn’t really change my game plan a lot. It was definitely different. I think that was maybe the second right-handed turn I’ve ever raced in supercross, maybe the second or third. It was pretty hectic. A lot of guys can come underneath you because you don’t have your rear brake. Definitely you’ve got to be strategic. That was really important tonight was the start. I felt like I put myself up front fairly well on two of them, for sure. The second main, it was a little bit more chaotic back there. So, it felt good to get good starts, for sure.

Now that you’ve kind of gotten these first two rounds out of the way and you’re sitting there tied for the points lead, does that kind of give you some validation? How do you carry the momentum into the next week?

I felt like I gave myself some validation last year, honestly. This is kind of what I expected to be battling up front with these guys and what I worked for. That was the goal. It’s definitely a relief. I think we all go into the season kind of unsure where we’re going to be. We do a lot of laps at the test track. It just feels really good to get racing and to get on the plane, come to the races, and let the work pay off. The goal is just to keep working hard and keep doing my very best to execute as best as I can and see where it puts us. I think we’re going to have the same approach all the way throughout the year.

Up until this point, the last couple seasons you’ve been with Pro Circuit, you did kind of a lot of bouncing around to find your home. A lot of people would of course kill to be on Pro Circuit Kawasaki. But you entered at a weird time, in an era where the team has struggled a little bit more. Even though it’s early into the season, this has definitely been a great start for you, the team. Do you feel that the results you’re putting in right now and the consistency, can you feel it uplift the team and feel like Pro Circuit is kind of back on track? Can you tell that you’re kind of giving that gift back to the guys that all work at the shop, Mitch [Payton] and the whole crew?

Yeah, totally. They work so hard. I think everyone in our sport knows Mitch Payton and knows how much he wants to win and likes to win. It really feels good to be able to do that for the team and for myself. We all work so hard together. The mechanics, the crew chiefs, our suspension guys… It takes a big team. We’ve had our struggles, and they stick with us through it. I’ve had my struggles and the team stuck with me through it. It does feel good to give the team back what we’re working for. Hopefully we can continue on and keep climbing up and doing better. We’ve got to find a little more speed I think, too.

