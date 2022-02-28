MXGP of Great Britain MX2 & MXGP Highlights & Results
Video highlights by MXGP-TV
After a weather delay postponed the opening round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) by one week, gate dropped on the 2022 season yesterday, February 27, at the MXGP of Great Britain. Here are the highlights from the opening round.
MX2
In the MX2 class, it was GasGas’ Simon Laengenfelder who struck first, winning not only the qualifying race on Saturday but then picking up the holeshot and eventual race win in both MX2 motos to claim the first GP overall win of his career.
Laengenfelder (1-1) claimed first overall, KTM’s Tom Vialle claimed second overall (2-3) and Yamaha’s Jago Geerts claimed third overall (4-2).
MXGP of Great Britain - MX2February 27, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|1 - 1
|GasGas
|2
|Tom Vialle
|France
|2 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|4 - 2
|Yamaha
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|3 - 5
|Husqvarna
|5
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|6 - 4
|Husqvarna
MXGP
In the MXGP class, it was Honda’s HRC’s Tim Gajser claiming the overall win. Gajser claimed the race win in the first moto but ran into trouble in the second moto while battling for the lead with GasGas’ Jorge Prado. Prado eventually won the second moto, but Gajser’s 1-2 claimed first overall. Prado finished second overall (4-1) and Yamaha’s Jeremy Seewer (2-4) finished third overall (2-4). The 2021 MX2 champion Maxime Renaux, who won the MXGP qualifying race on Saturday, finished 3–6 for fourth overall in his MXGP debut.
MXGP of Great Britain - MXGPFebruary 27, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|1 - 2
|Honda
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|4 - 1
|GasGas
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|2 - 4
|Yamaha
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|3 - 6
|Yamaha
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|9 - 3
|Yamaha
Main image by KTM Images/Ray Archer