Video highlights by MXGP-TV

After a weather delay postponed the opening round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) by one week, gate dropped on the 2022 season yesterday, February 27, at the MXGP of Great Britain. Here are the highlights from the opening round.

MX2

In the MX2 class, it was GasGas’ Simon Laengenfelder who struck first, winning not only the qualifying race on Saturday but then picking up the holeshot and eventual race win in both MX2 motos to claim the first GP overall win of his career.

Laengenfelder (1-1) claimed first overall, KTM’s Tom Vialle claimed second overall (2-3) and Yamaha’s Jago Geerts claimed third overall (4-2).