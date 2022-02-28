Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Full Schedule

MXGP of Great Britain MX2 & MXGP Highlights & Results

February 28, 2022 10:15am | by:

Video highlights by MXGP-TV

After a weather delay postponed the opening round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) by one week, gate dropped on the 2022 season yesterday, February 27, at the MXGP of Great Britain. Here are the highlights from the opening round.

MX2

In the MX2 class, it was GasGas’ Simon Laengenfelder who struck first, winning not only the qualifying race on Saturday but then picking up the holeshot and eventual race win in both MX2 motos to claim the first GP overall win of his career.

Laengenfelder (1-1) claimed first overall, KTM’s Tom Vialle claimed second overall (2-3) and Yamaha’s Jago Geerts claimed third overall (4-2).

MXGP

MXGP of Great Britain - MX2

February 27, 2022
Matterley Basin
Winchester United Kingdom
Rider Motos Bike
1Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany1 - 1 GasGas
2Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France2 - 3 KTM
3Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium4 - 2 Yamaha
4Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands3 - 5 Husqvarna
5Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands Netherlands6 - 4 Husqvarna
Full Results

MXGP

In the MXGP class, it was Honda’s HRC’s Tim Gajser claiming the overall win. Gajser claimed the race win in the first moto but ran into trouble in the second moto while battling for the lead with GasGas’ Jorge Prado. Prado eventually won the second moto, but Gajser’s 1-2 claimed first overall. Prado finished second overall (4-1) and Yamaha’s Jeremy Seewer (2-4) finished third overall (2-4). The 2021 MX2 champion Maxime Renaux, who won the MXGP qualifying race on Saturday, finished 3–6 for fourth overall in his MXGP debut.

MXGP

MXGP of Great Britain - MXGP

February 27, 2022
Matterley Basin
Winchester United Kingdom
Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia1 - 2 Honda
2Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain4 - 1 GasGas
3Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland2 - 4 Yamaha
4Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France3 - 6 Yamaha
5Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands9 - 3 Yamaha
Full Results

Main image by KTM Images/Ray Archer

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now