Seewer managed to get going quickly and secure second place, while Renaux finished third ahead of Prado and Beaton.

Home hero Ben Watson of Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP finished the race in 11th place.

In race two, it was again Prado with the Fox Holeshot ahead of Coldenhoff and Seewer, Fernandez and Gajser. Alessandro Lupino of Beta SDM Corse MX Team went out of the race early on, similar to race one.

Prado was looking to waste no time at making a run for it, as he extended his lead to over 3 seconds, while Beaton chased Fernandez for fifth.

Gajser meanwhile was making progress on Seewer for third and on lap three was ahead of the Swiss. A couple of laps later he also managed to get by Coldenhoff and then it was game on for the race win.

Gajser was flying and managed to bring down Prado’s five second lead down to almost nothing in a matter of a couple of laps, with still more than 10 minutes on the clock. He took chunks of time out of the Spaniard until finally on lap 11 he made the pass stick.

But the Slovenian’s lead lasted just a lap as he went down with three laps to go. This was the perfect opportunity for Prado who was keen on getting his first race win of 2022.

Despite Gajser’s best efforts, Prado was able to stay in front and win the race by just 0.500 of a second! Coldenhoff also held of his teammate Seewer, with Fernandez crossing the line in fifth followed by Renaux and Beaton.

With a win and a second, Gajser took to the top step of the podium and now leads the MXGP Championships standings, with Prado second with 43 points and Seewer third with 40.

Tim Gajser: “I just leaned the bike too much and touched the ground with the rear brake, so I went down, and it was a weird crash but anyway I have to be happy. The speed was there, though I didn’t have good starts in both races and that meant I had to work even more for it but I’m happy with my speed and to start the season in this way but it’s one of 20 and still plenty of racing to go. I am looking for to Mantova.”

Jorge Prado: “Today was a great day. To start the season on the podium was perfect. First race I felt a bit rusty, and I knew I would be better in the second race. I took a good start and I had a good pace but Tim was kind of flying, so he passed me, he made a small mistake so I knew that this was my chance and I could not throw it away, I pushed as hard as possible, he was still there on my rear wheel but I won. I am really happy and couldn’t ask for more.”

Jeremy Seewer: “A really positive day, I have never started the season with a podium so that’s pretty good and it shows I’m ready. I’m super happy, except about the first race. I thought I had it in the pocket but I lost the front a bit and my legs weren’t long enough to hold myself but that’s racing, I’m on the podium and I’m ready for more. I feel really good, I’m healthy, I’m fit, I’m happy with the team around me so all positive.”