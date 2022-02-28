Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Arlington

February 28, 2022 11:15am
by:

FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

Triple Crown Fever again! JT and Weege join me to discuss the latest Triple Crown round in Arlington, Texas, from Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson separating themselves to what in the hell is happening with Ken Roczen, we talk about Jett Lawrence, and more as well.

Listen to the Arlington Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

