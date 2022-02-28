Following a silly mistake, how impressive was Jett Lawrence’s first-race charge from 22nd to fourth in the first race? What thoughts were going through your head when he did it a second time in the third race, going down in the first turn?

I believe that first crash started a snowball type night for Jett. Had he gone on to win that first race without incident, I think he would have been calmer for race two and race three. The crash created a sense of urgency that otherwise wouldn’t have been there. Jett is typically wise beyond his years when it comes to race craft and poise. This was an anomaly that I believe he will learn from. One silly crash got him off his game and escalated into much more serious incidents.

Thoughts on the Jason Anderson-Malcolm Stewart incident in the first race? Was Mookie’s push warranted?

It was a bad decision by Anderson. He got impatient and forced the issue. A move like that has only two outcomes, and Mookie is on the ground in both of them. I don’t blame Mookie for being angry. I would have been raging mad. Justifying the push is not for me to say but I can certainly empathize with the sentiment. That corner entry angle by #21 was always going to result in Mookie going down which can’t be advisable.

What went wrong in the Jett Lawrence-Austin Forkner crash in race three?

Jett was about as loose as I have ever seen him. He was way over the edge. He almost crashed in the whoops and then just sent it around the outside of the next berm. As he crested the finish line jump, he clipped the Tuff Block and it shot him back right. Unfortunately, Forkner was in his new flight path and they both went down hard. It was 100 percent Jett’s fault, but it was also completely unintentional. Forkner got the worst of it, and I highly doubt he cares if it was an accident or not. Racing can be awfully cruel sometimes.