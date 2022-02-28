Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Austin Forkner Confirms Broken Collarbone in Crash With Jett Lawrence

February 28, 2022 8:55pm | by:
Austin Forkner Confirms Broken Collarbone in Crash With Jett Lawrence

Late in the third race of the Arlington Supercross Triple Crown, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence passed Austin Forkner in the whoops to take over third place. Lawrence got sideways exiting the whoops and went wide around the outside of the berm before the finish line, then clipped a Tuff Block and swerved to the right while in the air. He looked over and saw Forkner there but by then it was too late—they made contact and then both slammed to the ground. Lawrence picked up his bike and continued on as Forkner was tended to by the Alpinestars medical crew. Eventually, Forkner was able to walk off under his own power, although his night was done.

  • Accidental contact. Align Media
  • Lawrence picks up his bike. Align Media
  • Aftermath. Align Media
  • Forkner Align Media
  • Forkner walked off with his fiancé and a member of the Alpinestars medical crew. Align Media

Our Jason Weigandt was on site for the race and went to the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team truck after the race to find out more on Forkner’s injuries. Initial word was a “hurt collarbone” but X-rays at the track were non-conclusive so Austin set off to get further tests done to determine the severity of the injury.

This evening, Forkner took to Instagram to confirm he has indeed suffered a broken collarbone (Note: This is the same collarbone he broke during qualifying at the third round of the 2021 250SX East Region). Below is his full post.

Well, collarbone is broke.. but after watching how hard I hit I’m lucky it wasn’t worse. Same one from last year just broke around the plate and through a couple screws. I knew it was broken as soon as I got up. I’ve just been dreading making the post about it, but I guess here it is. You know, I really was trying to make changes this year to my riding and my mentality to be ok with not being the fastest guy at every race, or settling for a 3rd or a 5th at times so I would be at every race and make it to the end of the season. And if that left me with a championship then great, but if not then so be it. But that’s why this sport is so damn tough because sometimes none of that matters and things just happen. Anyways, it is what it is. I do really appreciate all the support from everyone, it means a lot. I’ll be back.”

In the post-race press conference, 18-year-old Lawrence said he was “gutted” about the situation. Lawrence said the following on the incident:

“It sucks, what happened. I got wild. I obviously didn’t learn my lesson from the first time I got wild once, and I thought I could balls my way through it. But got a little sketchy in the whoops again. Most people saw what happened after. I don’t really like talking about it much because I feel gutted about it. Just a stupid mistake on my behalf of hitting a Tuff Block and taking out another rider. Just pissed at myself. I really can’t say much. I’m sorry to the Forkner family, Austin, and his chick. I was looking forward to racing him this year, because I think a lot of people can agree he’s definitely one of the most talented guys on a supercross track, he has shown many times. I just feel sick about it, really. I don’t have much else to say about it.”

Forkner finished second behind Lawrence at the 250SX East Region season-opener in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last weekend and had finished of 1-4 in the first two Triple Crown races until the crash. Although he did not finish the third race, he scored 19th, giving him seventh overall.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now