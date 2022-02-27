Arlington Supercross Highlights and Results
The 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship was at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for round eight of the 450SX Class and the second round of the 250SX East Region championship.
250SX East Region
In the 250SX Class, it was Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo who won the overall after 2-3-1 race finishes. Yamaha’s Jeremy Martin claimed second overall with 9-2-3 finishes and Honda’s Jett Lawrence claimed third overall with 4-1-10 race finishes. Lawrence ran into issues at the start of both the first and third race, going down in the second turn and then first turn, respectively, as he had to fight through the field. Then, in the final race of the night, Lawrence clipped a Tuff Block on the takeoff of the finish line and shot right, collecting race one winner Austin Forkner in a racing incident. Forkner was eventually helped off the track by the medical crew as his night was done, but his 1-4-19 finishes landed him seventh overall. Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire suffered a rough crash in the second race but fortunately walked off under his own power. According to the team, Hampshire is now in concussion protocol. He did not start the final race of the night.
Following two rounds of the 250SX East Region, Lawrence and McAdoo are tied at 47 points apiece heading into the Daytona Supercross on March 5.
Arlington - 250SX EastFebruary 26, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Bike
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA United States
|2 - 3 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN United States
|9 - 2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|4 - 1 - 10
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX United States
|5 - 6 - 5
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC United States
|6 - 10 - 7
|Honda CRF250R
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|47
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|47
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|42
|4
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|39
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|32
450SX
In the 450SX Class, Yamaha’s Eli Tomac won his class-leading sixth Triple Crown overall with 3-2-2 race finishes. In the final race, Tomac was battling Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson for the race win, but Tomac did not need to win the race in order to win the overall (although Tomac said afterwards that he wanted to win it). Anderson’s 6-1-1 gave him second overall on the day, although he stated in the post-race press conference an incident with Malcolm Stewart in the opening race while in P1 and P2 cost him a shot at the overall win. KTM’s Cooper Webb claimed the win in the first race of the night after a last-lap pass on Justin Barcia. Webb finishes 1-4-4 for third overall on the night.
In the standings, Tomac retains the points lead as he enters round nine with a six-point advantage over Anderson as the duo are starting to gap the remainder of the field.
Arlington - 450SXFebruary 26, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|3 - 2 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|6 - 1 - 1
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|1 - 4 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|4 - 3 - 5
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL United States
|5 - 6 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 450
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|177
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|171
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|149
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|147
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|145