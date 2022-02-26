Russian GP Set for May Cancelled

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MATTERLEY BASIN (Great Britain)—The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) together with Infront Moto Racing announce that due to the current situation, it is not possible to hold the MXGP of MFR set to take place on 30th April / 1st May in Orlyonok.

The local Organizer has been informed.

The entire MXGP Collective thoughts are with the people suffering the consequences of the present situation.

A replacement Grand Prix will be announced shortly.

Main image by KTM Images/Ray Archer