Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Combined Qualifying
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Combined Qualifying
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Renaux (MXGP) & Langenfelder (MX2) Win Qualifying Races In MXGP Opener

February 26, 2022 2:50pm | by:
Renaux (MXGP) & Langenfelder (MX2) Win Qualifying Races In MXGP Opener

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MATTERLEY BASIN (Great Britain)—The qualifying races have concluded the first day of action at the season opener of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Matterley Basin with two impressive riders from Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Maxime Renaux and Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Simon Längenfelder.

The conditions were perfect here for the first day of the MXGP of Great Britain with fantastic track conditions, sunshine throughout and great support from the British crowd which was topped off with great races too.

Before heading into the qualifying races of MXGP and MX2, the European classes took to the track for their first races of the weekend.

In the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing class we witnessed some intense battles and big crashes, especially that of Karlis Alberts Reisulis of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC. The Latvian was leading much of the race and was looking in control until a big off caused him to lose a lot of valuable time that he had against his opponents. Eventually Ferruccio Zanchi also of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC was able to make a pass stick and take over the lead. Reisulis tried to fight back but had another big crash and did not finish the race. Zanchi went on to claim the first victory of the season.

Meanwhile in EMX Open, former Grand Prix rider Jose Butron put on an incredible performance as he took the win ahead of Michael Ivanov and Michael Sandner. The defending champion, Davide De Bortoli finished down in fifth ahead of Brits Dan Thornhill, Liam Knight, Brad Anderson and Tom Grimshaw, who had some nice battles up until the end of the race.

MXGP

MXGP

In the MXGP qualifying race, it was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer with the holeshot but his new teammate and MXGP rookie, Maxime Renaux, was able to slip past and take over the lead. Team HRC’s Tim Gajser moved into second, with Seewer leading his other teammate, Glenn Coldenhoff.

Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado was able to find a way past Coldenhoff to move into fourth. Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez was also running well just behind the #292.

Much of the qualifying race was a battle between Renaux and Gajser, with the Slovenian making several attempts to get by the young Frenchman. But his attempts never came to fruition as Renaux was able to hold off the four-time world champion.

  • Maxime Renaux MXGP
  • Tim Gajser MXGP

While things seemed to be going well for one rookie, it was not the same for another one as Mathys Boisrame, who was filling in for the injured Jeffrey Herlings of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, had a big crash in the qualifying race and did not finish the session. There is no update yet whether he will start the races tomorrow.

As the race progressed, it looked like Prado was within striking distance of Seewer, but the Yamaha rider was quick to respond, and Prado lost ground.

With two laps to go, Gajser was still not giving up on Renaux, as Fernandez was able to get by Coldenhoff for fifth place.

In the end, Renaux went on to win his first-ever qualifying race in MXGP, with Gajser second, Seewer third, Prado fourth and Fernandez rounding out the top five.

Maxime Renaux: “It’s really good to start my MXGP rookie season like that. I managed to lead all the laps of the race even with Tim behind me pushing hard to catch me. I tried to manage the lead and don’t make any mistakes. I wasn’t expecting to do so good but I knew I had good potential, I wasn’t really sure about the start because the 450 is a new bike so I didn’t know what to expect from the starts. I feel confident even with the power increase and for sure tomorrow will be really important to make a good start, get the front row and make the same thing I did today.”

MXGP

MXGP of Great Britain - MXGP Qualifying

Live Now
Matterley Basin
Winchester United Kingdom
RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Maxime Renaux 26:32.5520.000 France Yamaha
2Tim Gajser 26:34.0251.473 Slovenia Honda
3Jeremy Seewer 26:37.0684.516 Switzerland Yamaha
4Jorge Prado 26:57.64125.089 Spain GasGas
5Ruben Fernandez 27:07.83335.281 Spain Honda
6Glenn Coldenhoff 27:12.23939.687 Netherlands Yamaha
7Jeremy Van Horebeek 27:13.32340.771 Belgium Beta
8Alberto Forato 27:14.21741.665 Italy GasGas
9Jed Beaton 27:15.67643.124 Australia Kawasaki
10Calvin Vlaanderen 27:22.51549.963 South Africa Yamaha
Full Results

MX2

In the MX2 qualifying race it was Simon Längenfelder with the holeshot ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle and Kay De Wolf of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing.

While the majority of the field were clean into the first corner, unfortunately one of the riders that was caught out was Liam Everts of DIGA PROCROSS KTM Racing. He did not continue with the race.

Längenfelder continued to control the field, as Vialle was looking to get by De Wolf for second. Further down the field was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts and Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Roan Van De Moosdijk, who was making his debut on Husqvarna inside the top five.

  • Simon Langenfelder MXGP
  • Tom Vialle MXGP
  • Jago Geerts MXGP

Geerts then set the fastest lap of the race as Längenfelder started to get comfortable in the lead. De Wolf then crashed out of second and dropped down to fifth. He quickly started to come under pressure from Andrea Adamo of SM Action GasGas YUASA Battery, but was able to hold the position.

Längenfelder went on to win his first ever MX2 qualifying race with a 2.555 second advantage over Vialle and Geerts. Moosdijk finished fourth and De Wolf fifth.

SimonLängenfelder: “I had a really good start and after I managed to lead every single lap of the race. I did only a small mistake that you could see from MXGP-TV, but despite that I managed to do all properly. Being in the De Carli team is a big change for me also moving to Italy but I have to say that having so many great people around me in the team is amazing and I’m so happy to be in this team.”

Conrad Mewse: “It was a difficult and steady qualifying for me because I didn’t have a good start and I couldn’t do the passes that I wanted in the first lap. I had some problems with my goggle lens with the sun. In the end I managed to finish 8th that is not so bad, and I will try to keep some energy for tomorrow. Starting from the 8th gate is good for me and tomorrow for sure I’ll go for two solid starts and be there with the guys in front.”

MXGP

MXGP of Great Britain - MX2 Qualifying

Live Now
Matterley Basin
Winchester United Kingdom
RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Simon Laengenfelder 26:35.7580.000 Germany GasGas
2Tom Vialle 26:38.3132.555 France KTM
3Jago Geerts 26:48.44212.684 Belgium Yamaha
4Roan Van De Moosdijk 26:57.03521.277 Netherlands Husqvarna
5Kay De Wolf 26:58.12622.368 Netherlands Husqvarna
6Andrea Adamo 27:00.25124.493 Italy GasGas
7Hakon Fredriksen 27:05.42929.671 Norway Honda
8Conrad Mewse 27:10.37134.613 United Kingdom KTM
9Kevin Horgmo 27:11.74735.989 Norway Kawasaki
10Mattia Guadagnini 27:18.01642.258 Italy GasGas
Full Results

Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now