Supercross
Anaheim 3
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Supercross
Arlington
250SX East Group B Qualifying 1
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Josh Cartwright
  3. John Short
MXGP of
Great Britain
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Race Day Feed: Arlington

Race Day Feed Arlington

February 26, 2022 12:00pm
by:

Triple Crowns are back in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, this time from the beautiful AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This is a heck of a building and even packs some great dirt, and the riders are feeling the vibe of mid-season form. 

From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

The riders were buzzing about the track build during yesterday's press day, the dirt was tacky and rutting up quickly. The track also looks steep and there are some serious booters in the rhythm lanes. Should be interesting as sections dry out and get slick, and others break down. 

The whoops look easy now but it will all depend on how they develop.
The series is really fun to watch right now. 250SX East just kicked off last weekend with a victory for Jett Lawrence, but Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, Jeremy Martin and RJ Hampshire all rode well and can feel like they're in this title hunt. As for the 450s, Eli Tomac's last-to-sixth ride last weekend was good but cost him a lot of points, as Jason Anderson sailed to the win and closed to within three points of Tomac in the standings.

Chase Sexton had a heartbreaker when he crashed away last week with the win in hand. Luckily he escaped without serious injury and is back to race this weekend. Cooper Webb says this is his favorite stadium and he's riding a little momentum after a podium last week. Lots of stories colliding at once. Should be a fun night of Triple Crown racing tonight.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States151
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States148
3Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States131
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States128
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States126
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia26
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States23
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States21
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States19
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States18
Chase Sexton is back despite his big crash last week. Note all the bikes under this Honda HRC tent--at the Triple Crown events teams can build two race bikes and use a backup if one bike is mangled in crash.
Free Practice

Yesterday for press day, Malcolm Stewart busted out what we would have to call a...quint? He jumped two tables and a single, which is five jumps in supercross speak. Once the 250s rolled out today the guys were already jumping onto the last table, which is considered a quad, and Jett Lawrence tried to send it and clear the final table. He didn't make it and cased it hard. So, 250s, it's gonna be tough to do the five. The real trouble is that if you don't clear the table and instead try to bounce off of it, it's hard to bounce all the way over the next single. Most riders were clanking it pretty hard. We'll see how the 250s handle this section as the day goes on. 

We were not able to access lap times for the 250 free practice, but those times don't count for qualifying anyway.

As for the 450s, the five is actually quite easy for them, with all of the top riders clearing it with ease. Tomac cruised over it on the first lap. We'll see if the ruts or track ends up changing and if this line holds. 

It was also funny to see the riders hit the finish line jump on the first lap and get way too much air and over jump. These riders are so amazing and precise it's a shock when they even over jump something by five feet on the first lap. 

Tomac topped the lap times in the free practice, which doesn't count for qualifying.

By the way, the Triple Crown format means all qualifying happens during the day, with 18 riders seeded via lap times, and LCQs in both classes running before the night show. Stay tuned.

450 free practice times.
Supercross Futures Practice

The supercross futures group is back for another way to learn the ropes of stadium racing. Kawasaki Team Green's Ryder DiFrancesco has dominated the proceedings at the other rounds this year, but Chance Hymas is another factory-backed prospect (with Honda HRC) and is competing this weekend. These two riders had some great battles in the MX Sports Moto Scouting Combine races last year. Hymas missed some time with a shoulder injury but is back on the bike and looking quick today. In this free practice, Hymas and DiFrancesco swapped the top lap time back and forth, with Ryder D ultimately holding the edge at the end of the session.

