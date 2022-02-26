Race Day Feed: Arlington

Free Practice

Yesterday for press day, Malcolm Stewart busted out what we would have to call a...quint? He jumped two tables and a single, which is five jumps in supercross speak. Once the 250s rolled out today the guys were already jumping onto the last table, which is considered a quad, and Jett Lawrence tried to send it and clear the final table. He didn't make it and cased it hard. So, 250s, it's gonna be tough to do the five. The real trouble is that if you don't clear the table and instead try to bounce off of it, it's hard to bounce all the way over the next single. Most riders were clanking it pretty hard. We'll see how the 250s handle this section as the day goes on.

We were not able to access lap times for the 250 free practice, but those times don't count for qualifying anyway.

As for the 450s, the five is actually quite easy for them, with all of the top riders clearing it with ease. Tomac cruised over it on the first lap. We'll see if the ruts or track ends up changing and if this line holds.

It was also funny to see the riders hit the finish line jump on the first lap and get way too much air and over jump. These riders are so amazing and precise it's a shock when they even over jump something by five feet on the first lap.

Tomac topped the lap times in the free practice, which doesn't count for qualifying.

By the way, the Triple Crown format means all qualifying happens during the day, with 18 riders seeded via lap times, and LCQs in both classes running before the night show. Stay tuned.