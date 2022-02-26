Race Day Feed: Arlington

Triple Crowns are back in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, this time from the beautiful AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This is a heck of a building and even packs some great dirt, and the riders are feeling the vibe of mid-season form.
From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
The riders were buzzing about the track build during yesterday's press day, the dirt was tacky and rutting up quickly. The track also looks steep and there are some serious booters in the rhythm lanes. Should be interesting as sections dry out and get slick, and others break down.
The series is really fun to watch right now. 250SX East just kicked off last weekend with a victory for Jett Lawrence, but Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, Jeremy Martin and RJ Hampshire all rode well and can feel like they're in this title hunt. As for the 450s, Eli Tomac's last-to-sixth ride last weekend was good but cost him a lot of points, as Jason Anderson sailed to the win and closed to within three points of Tomac in the standings.
Chase Sexton had a heartbreaker when he crashed away last week with the win in hand. Luckily he escaped without serious injury and is back to race this weekend. Cooper Webb says this is his favorite stadium and he's riding a little momentum after a podium last week. Lots of stories colliding at once. Should be a fun night of Triple Crown racing tonight.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|151
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|148
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|131
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|128
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|126
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|26
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|23
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|21
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|19
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|18
Free Practice
Yesterday for press day, Malcolm Stewart busted out what we would have to call a...quint? He jumped two tables and a single, which is five jumps in supercross speak. Once the 250s rolled out today the guys were already jumping onto the last table, which is considered a quad, and Jett Lawrence tried to send it and clear the final table. He didn't make it and cased it hard. So, 250s, it's gonna be tough to do the five. The real trouble is that if you don't clear the table and instead try to bounce off of it, it's hard to bounce all the way over the next single. Most riders were clanking it pretty hard. We'll see how the 250s handle this section as the day goes on.
We were not able to access lap times for the 250 free practice, but those times don't count for qualifying anyway.
As for the 450s, the five is actually quite easy for them, with all of the top riders clearing it with ease. Tomac cruised over it on the first lap. We'll see if the ruts or track ends up changing and if this line holds.
It was also funny to see the riders hit the finish line jump on the first lap and get way too much air and over jump. These riders are so amazing and precise it's a shock when they even over jump something by five feet on the first lap.
Tomac topped the lap times in the free practice, which doesn't count for qualifying.
By the way, the Triple Crown format means all qualifying happens during the day, with 18 riders seeded via lap times, and LCQs in both classes running before the night show. Stay tuned.
Supercross Futures Practice
The supercross futures group is back for another way to learn the ropes of stadium racing. Kawasaki Team Green's Ryder DiFrancesco has dominated the proceedings at the other rounds this year, but Chance Hymas is another factory-backed prospect (with Honda HRC) and is competing this weekend. These two riders had some great battles in the MX Sports Moto Scouting Combine races last year. Hymas missed some time with a shoulder injury but is back on the bike and looking quick today. In this free practice, Hymas and DiFrancesco swapped the top lap time back and forth, with Ryder D ultimately holding the edge at the end of the session.