Oldest Champ Ever (Jason Weigandt)

With young gun Chase Sexton taking a huge hit to his title hopes, the standings now indicate a two-horse race between Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson. Anderson just turned 29, and Tomac will actually turn 30 later this year. If either of these riders wins the title, they will become the oldest AMA Supercross Champion in history. Jeremy McGrath won the title at 28 in 2000. What’s more, Malcolm Stewart sits third in points now, and he’s also 29!

The wave of early retirements for stars like Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto, and Ryan Dungey is clearly over. The narrative for those early retirements places the blame on Aldon Baker’s gnarly training program, and indeed Anderson has found some longevity now that he has left that behind. Tomac’s trainer is his dad, John, and John Tomac always said he purposely kept Eli off the motorcycle a lot when he was younger to avoid burnout. So there were some key decisions that led to longevity for these two. But now in 2022 we’ve got to study what relit the fire. Racing when you’re older is one thing—we’ve seen that before. What’s new here is that these guys aren’t just still here, but they’re still the best guys.

I have a few theories. First, we’ve seen riders remain competitive into their 30s because of technology. Obviously, training and nutrition science has evolved, and so have the bikes. I was recently watching the 1986 Daytona Supercross on YouTube (look up the ReRaceables Podcast for more on that race) and it was impossibly rough on those old bikes. The jarring landings alone are going to create wear and tear. Today’s bikes have come a long way, and that helps.

However, we know early retirement often comes from mental fatigue more than physical. For that, I think of two key changes in the sport. First, riders are doing a better job separating riding from life. Most top guys just commute to work (the practice track) in the morning, do the laps, do the training, and go home. Evolving to have practice mechanics and top-end facilities removes a lot of stress. Then there was a time when riders owned their own tracks, but that’s no longer the trend. Usually, they just pay to ride at a facility. Now they get to ride and then turn off the part of the brain that is thinking about racing. It helps.

“Good day, bad day, go home and hang out,” Anderson said in last week’s press conference.

Also, I think teams have figured out that fun is a key component to fast. Jeremy Coker told me a huge component to bringing Eli Tomac over to Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing is injecting more fun into Eli’s program. Make sure he’s smiling and laughing. I don’t think teams cared about this a generation ago. Now, it would be easy to say that Tomac’s old team at Monster Energy Kawasaki must have been the fun police, but clearly Anderson is still able to keep it loose over there. I think Tomac’s situation was more from just being there so long. I think today’s teams let the riders act like themselves and take the pressure off. The Honda truck is much looser than it was 20 years ago, I can guarantee you that. All of this adds up. Less stress, less thinking about racing, better science, more longevity.

And now we’re looking at supercross champions near age 30. It’s a pretty cool development.