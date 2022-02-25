The eighth round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, February 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This will be the second 250SX East Region round of the season and the one and only race at AT&T Stadium, which ran three total races in 2021.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. EST/9:30 a.m. PST on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the eighth-round night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, which is when the heat races will begin.
Note, this round will also be the fourth round of the six 250SX Futures premiere events, and will have a KTM Junior race as well.
After weather delayed the opening round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) last weekend, the first round will now take place on Sunday (February 27). The series is returning to a two-day format this year, where Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
ArlingtonTriple Crown and Supercross Futures + KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 26
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
FIM Motocross World Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of Great BritainEMX125, EMX Open Races
Sunday, February 27
- MX2 QualifyingLiveFebruary 26 - 10:15 AM
- MXGP QualifyingLiveFebruary 26 - 11:00 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveFebruary 27 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveFebruary 27 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveFebruary 27 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveFebruary 27 - 11:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2February 27 - 10:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2February 27 - 11:00 PM
2022 Championship standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|151
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|148
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|131
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|128
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|126
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|148
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|120
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|119
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|99
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|87
2021 championship finish
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|708
|2
|Romain Febvre
|703
|3
|Tim Gajser
|688
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|566
|5
|Jorge Prado
|562
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|734
|2
|Jago Geerts
|610
|3
|Tom Vialle
|570
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|548
|5
|Jed Beaton
|540
2022 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1 | Webb, Tomac, Roczen
Episode 2 | Ferrandis, Sexton, Cianciarulo, Plessinger
Episode 3 | Musquin, Barcia, Stewart, Anderson, Wilson
Episode 4 | The Round Up
Episode 5 | 250 Class
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
2022 250SX East Region Team Guide
Arlington Supercross
Arlington Supercross Race Center
Arlington Supercross Injury Report
Arlington Supercross 450SX Entry List
Arlington Supercross 250SX East Entry List
Arlington Supercross 250SX Futures Entry List
Arlington Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List
FIM Motocross World Championship
General
MXGP of Great Britain
MXGP of Great Britain Race Center
MXGP of Great Britain Timetable
MXGP of Great Britain MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Great Britain MX2 Entry List
Follow
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Practice & Qualifying — 12:30 p.m. EST/9:30 a.m. PST
Main Event — 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Arlington Supercross.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
FIM Motocross World Championship
Animated Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Arlington SX Race Day Schedule | Saturday, February 26, 2022
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Arlington, Texas.