Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Arlington SX & MXGP of Great Britain

How to Watch Arlington SX & MXGP of Great Britain

February 25, 2022 1:50pm
by:

The eighth round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, February 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This will be the second 250SX East Region round of the season and the one and only race at AT&T Stadium, which ran three total races in 2021.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. EST/9:30 a.m. PST on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the eighth-round night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, which is when the heat races will begin.

Note, this round will also be the fourth round of the six 250SX Futures premiere events, and will have a KTM Junior race as well.

After weather delayed the opening round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) last weekend, the first round will now take place on Sunday (February 27). The series is returning to a two-day format this year, where Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

FIM Motocross World Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Great Britain

     EMX125, EMX Open Races
    Sunday, February 27
    Matterley Basin
    Winchester GB United Kingdom
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      February 26 - 10:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      February 26 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      February 27 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      February 27 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      February 27 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      February 27 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      February 27 - 10:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2
      February 27 - 11:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2022 Championship standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States151
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States148
3Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States131
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States128
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States126
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States148
2Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States120
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia119
4Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States99
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan87
Full Standings

2021 championship finish

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands708
2Romain Febvre France703
3Tim Gajser Slovenia688
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland566
5Jorge Prado Spain562
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France734
2Jago Geerts Belgium610
3Tom Vialle France570
4Mattia Guadagnini Italy548
5Jed Beaton Australia540
Full Standings

2022 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Webb, Tomac, Roczen

Episode 2 | Ferrandis, Sexton, Cianciarulo, Plessinger

Episode 3 | Musquin, Barcia, Stewart, Anderson, Wilson

Episode 4 | The Round Up

Episode 5 | 250 Class

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

2022 450SX Team Guide

2022 250SX East Region Team Guide

Arlington Supercross

Arlington Supercross Race Center

Arlington Supercross Injury Report

Arlington Supercross 450SX Entry List

Arlington Supercross 250SX East Entry List

Arlington Supercross 250SX Futures Entry List

Arlington Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

2022 MXGP and MX2 Team Guide

MXGP of Great Britain

MXGP of Great Britain Race Center

MXGP of Great Britain Timetable

MXGP of Great Britain MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Great Britain MX2 Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way
Arlington, TX 76011

Practice & Qualifying — 12:30 p.m. EST/9:30 a.m. PST
Main Event — 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Arlington Supercross.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2022 Arlington Supercross layout.
The 2022 Arlington Supercross layout. SupercrossLIVE

FIM Motocross World Championship

Matterley Basin track layout.
Matterley Basin track layout. MXGP

Animated Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Arlington SX Race Day Schedule | Saturday, February 26, 2022

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Arlington, Texas.

2022 Arlington Supercross race day schedule
2022 Arlington Supercross race day schedule AMA

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now