With the opening round of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship taking place this weekend, we fired off three questions for a few of our MXGP experts Kris Keefer, Jason Thomas, and Kellen Brauer. Here are their preseason thoughts ahead of the MXGP of Great Britain.

And for broadcast information on the opening round, read How to Watch: MXGP of Great Britain.

All three of you guys are GP junkies. What gets you pumped on them?

Kris Keefer: I am a GP lover! I appreciate the style in which the GP riders race and their technique on the motorcycle. The tracks in Europe are not all the same, like they are here, which actually makes it even better for the fans. If one rider is better on hard pack, he will do better at a track like Trentino and if you have a more pure sand type of rider, he will be better at tracks like Lommel or Kegums. I also love geeking out on the technology of the bikes, what they change on them and how many different parts are on the GP machines versus American race bikes. I guess I really like it because I am not around it all the time. I am around American motocross every day, so I am used to it. The GP scene however is unfamiliar territory, so I get more excited.

Jason Thomas: MXGP has really grown on me in the last few years. I have been traveling this planet for 20+ years and I really like the global aspect that MXGP brings. The series visits several continents each season and really expands horizons for everyone involved. I also like how deep the MXGP class has become. The 23 and under rule in MX2 has really forced the talent to the premier class. The 2021 season may have been the deepest talent field that MXGP will ever see. It was a perfect collision of youth and experience. Having talent like Jorge Prado coming of age butting up against the wisdom of Tony Cairoli is not a common occurrence. Throw in the prime years of Romain Febvre, Jeffrey Herlings, and Tim Gajser, and you had a perfect storm of competitiveness.

Kellen Brauer: I’m just a fan of motocross racing, and in my opinion, MXGP is the pinnacle of motocross racing. The technical ability on display is incredible to watch and when it’s the only thing a majority of these guys do with no focus on supercross, that skill level is just another notch. There’s of course the spectacle of it all as well with traveling to so many different countries and a myriad of unique tracks around the world, but I feel like I see just cool racing that you don’t get by just watching AMA racing. It’s not that it’s better or worse, it’s just different. The tracks get gnarly, the riders adjust to that, and you can see it developing throughout the race. It creates a cool brand of racing to watch.