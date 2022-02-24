Brad Lackey holds a special place in the history of American motocross racers. He raced, and won, plenty of races in the United States and even won the 500 National Championship in 1972. However, the most important part of his career happened in Europe, where over a period of ten years Lackey raced for multiple teams trying to become the first American to win a 500 GP championship. His efforts finally paid off in 1982, when he got the job done with Suzuki. Unfortunately, after that, Suzuki closed up shop and Lackey retired on top. With four decades having elapsed since Lackey’s historic and heroic achievement, we decided it was time to check in with one of motocross’ American heroes for this edition of Where Are They Now.

Racer X: A lot of time has passed since you won the 500 world championship in 1982. Take us through your general timeline since then.

Brad Lackey: Yeah, 40 years. After that championship, Suzuki quit their racing program. My contract was only two years, and it was up anyway. It was a great year for Suzuki; they beat Honda for the first time in a while. They hadn’t even been in the 500 class for five years, and when they came in, in ’81, it was kind of a development year, and they won in ’82. Suzuki took first and second in 500 world grand prix and won the manufacturer’s championship. They were really happy. But it was a giant recession year, and everybody was broke. All the teams got really small, a rider or two, except for Honda. So, Suzuki bailed out, and I didn’t have a ride. I couldn’t really go back to Honda, I guess I could have gone back to Kawasaki, but they had no money. Nobody was doing anything really, so I retired as the champ. I think I was the first one to do that. I guess you could call it semi-retirement because I rode the Carlsbad Grand Prix in 1983 just to have the #1 plate on the bike in the U.S. and get some photos.

After ’83, I kind of just got some Harleys and started doing some Harley rallies. Then I got in the T-shirt business for the Harley rallies and did the Hollister rally for seven years as the official T-shirt, and I did the Las Vegas bike fest for ten years as the official T-shirt. I was printing so much I bought all the equipment and started Bad Co. screen printing. I did that for quite some time and sold the business five or six years ago. I kept some of my best clients, and now I’m having someone else print the shirts for me, and they get shipped straight to the clients. I don’t even touch them anymore.