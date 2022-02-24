This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Arlington, Texas. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.
450SX CLASS
Max Anstie – Ribs, Neck, Lung, Heart | Out
Comment: Anstie had a bad crash in Minneapolis and broke two ribs, collapsed a lung, bruised his heart, and is severely banged up. On Instagram he said, “So in reality it’s only ribs so I’ll see how I am over the next few weeks but I’m pretty confident that I won’t miss many races.” His loose hope is that he’ll be ready for Seattle.
Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out
Comment: Bloss hasn’t raced yet this season due to an injured collarbone and ankle suffered before the season. Several weeks ago he told us his goal was to be back roughly around Daytona or Detroit.
Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out
Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the supercross season with an injured knee.
Josh Hill – Hip, Pelvis | Out
Comment: Hill is out for a substantial amount of time following fractures to his hip and pelvis, sustained during qualifying at Anaheim 3.
Vann Martin – Back | Out
Comment: Martin had a bad crash during qualifying in Minneapolis in which he sustained broken T6 & T7 vertebrae. He’s out for the foreseeable future.
Aaron Plessinger – Arm | Out
Comment: Plessinger broke his arm earlier this week while practicing. There is currently no timetable on his return, but he’s out for the immediate future.
Jerry Robin – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Robin crashed in the whoops at A3 and sustained an AC joint separation. He’s going to sit out Arlington this weekend to let it rest and go from there.
Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out
Comment: Savatgy will miss the remainder of the supercross season due to a torn ACL.
Chase Sexton – Head | TBD
Comment: Sexton was on the verge of winning the 450SX main in Minneapolis, but unfortunately made a mistake and crashed hard. He was put into concussion protocol as a result. He’s back training, but at time of posting there was no official word on whether or not he’d be lining up in Arlington.
250SX EAST REGION
Jack Chambers – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Chambers suffered a crash during qualifying, injuring his AC joint in his shoulder. He is expected to miss at least four weeks.
Justin Cooper – Foot | Out
Comment: A broken foot will prevent Cooper from racing supercross in 2022.
Ryder Floyd – Foot | Out
Comment: Floyd is currently sidelined with broken metatarsals.
Jonah Geistler – Leg | Out
Comment: Geistler is out after a crash resulted in a broken tibia and fibula.
Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out
Comment: Reynolds sustained a broken wrist during media day in Minneapolis. He’s out for the immediate future.
Max Vohland – Shoulder, Collarbone | Out
Comment: Vohland was involved in a crash in Minneapolis that left him with a “a massive hematoma to the right shoulder and a couple of small cracks in my clavicle.” He’s out for Arlington.
250SX WEST REGION
The 250SX West Region will resume in Seattle, Washington, on March 26.
Mitchell Falk – Back
Comment: Falk has a bulging disc pressing against his sciatic nerve. He’s out for the supercross season.
Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen
Comment: Hammaker is out for the foreseeable future due to compression fractures in his back and a grade three spleen laceration. The injuries were sustained while practicing during the week preceding San Diego.
Ty Masterpool – Wrist
Comment: Masterpool is back riding, but as of now is unsure of when he’ll be able to return to racing.
Carson Mumford – Shoulder
Comment: Mumford crashed in Glendale and sustained a small tear in his labrum in his left shoulder. He hopes to be ready to go when following the 250SX West Region break.
Colt Nichols – Arms
Comment: Nichols is out for supercross with a pair of broken arms and serious burns sustained when he crashed in the whoops at A1.
Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder
Comment: Schwartz is dealing with a shoulder injury sustained at A2.
Jo Shimoda – Leg
Comment: Shimoda is currently recovering from a foot injury sustained at A3.
Richard Taylor – Arm
Comment: Taylor crashed during practice at A3 and broke his arm.
Cole Thompson – Shoulder
Comment: Thompson is done with supercross for the season due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder.