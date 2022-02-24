The 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season kicked off at Union, South Carolina’s Big Buck Farm with the aptly named Big Buck GNCC. This property has been a staple on the GNCC tour for over 25 years and has served as the season opener since 2017. This year not only produced the largest turnout of racers the Big Buck has ever seen, but also the largest turnout anywhere other than the huge season-finale Ironman GNCC in Indiana. With a new season on the horizon, the door was wide open for anyone looking to topple defending champion, Ben Kelley. Here’s a few things we learned at Big Buck.

It Was A Wild Day Of Racing

More than 2,300 racers took part in the Big Buck GNCC, making it the fourth largest turnout that any GNCC event has ever seen. The Big Buck course can be a bit on the fast side at times, but speed averages for the top pro riders hung around the 25-mph mark, which is actually fairly low for a GNCC event. While the course did get a bit rough in places, most everyone seemed to agree that it was one of the most fun Big Buck courses of all-time, and the conditions of the dirt were also some of the best ever at Big Buck.

The elephant in the room would be the fact that three top-tier pro riders suffered injuries at the Big Buck, which really does leave one scratching their head as to what exactly went wrong. Defending XC2 class champion Johnny Girroir went down on lap two around the two-mile marker and suffered an injury to the iliac crest on the left side of his pelvis. While crews were tending to Girroir, Thad Duvall would go down around the 11-mile mark and also suffer a pelvis injury with his coming by the hip socket. Then in the final lap of the race, Steward Baylor went down hard while battling for the second-place position. Baylor suffered fractures to his C7 vertebrae as well as a broken wrist but in true Baylor fashion he remounted and rode the final eight miles to the finish.

Style check!