Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Articles
Full Schedule

Turn Your 2021 CRF300L Into a Pure Racer with Akrapovic

February 23, 2022 9:40am | by:
Turn Your 2021 CRF300L Into a Pure Racer with Akrapovic

An upgrade of the beloved CRF250L, Honda’s CRF300L is the company’s smallest-displacement street-legal dual sport bike, making it the perfect machine for those of us who like to vary our riding terrain. But if you want to turn yours into a dedicated racer, Akrapovič’s new custom CRF300L exhaust offers unbeatable performance gains—and weight reductions.

Akrapovič, of course, probably needs no introduction. Now in its 31st year, it was founded in Slovenia by former racer Igor Akrapovič and has grown into an international exhaust powerhouse. Across all motorcycling disciplines, it’s amassed 153 world championships and countless victories ranging from MotoGP to MXGP, from Le Mans to Dakar. (The company’s insistence on design excellence to match its engineering standards has also earned it multiple Red Dot design awards.)

Akrapovič mastered the use of titanium and super-alloys and is at the forefront of carbon-fiber components. You can count on increased performance, innovative design, lightweight construction, quality workmanship, durability, and of course that unmistakable Akrapovič sound.

  • Akrapovič
  • Akrapovič
  • Akrapovič

The company’s new Honda CRF300L / Rally 2022 Slip-On Line (Titanium) is perfectly sculpted to follow the lines of the CRF300L while offering more of a racing look. The end cap and the outer sleeve are lightweight titanium, while the link pipe is high-grade stainless steel; the end effect is a weight savings of over 49% compared to stock. The performance boost is clear, with perfect throttle response across the rev range and power gains of 1.3 hp at 5,100 rpm, with torque increased by 1.8 Nm at 5,100 rpm on the dyno against a CRF300L with a stock exhaust. Installation is easy plug-and-play, and no remapping is required. An optional stainless-steel header is also available.

It should be noted that this custom racing exhaust is for racetracks and closed courses only and does not meet emission compliance requirements for street or highway use. This one’s a racer, folks.

Akrapovič operates from state-of-the-art factories in Slovenia, where facilities include an on-site titanium foundry, metallurgical laboratory, and high-tech production machinery. Akrapovič employs over 1,500 staff and distributes its products to more than 80 countries. To learn more about the Honda CRF300L / Rally 2022 exhaust system, visit them online.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now