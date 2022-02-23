Turn Your 2021 CRF300L Into a Pure Racer with Akrapovic

An upgrade of the beloved CRF250L, Honda’s CRF300L is the company’s smallest-displacement street-legal dual sport bike, making it the perfect machine for those of us who like to vary our riding terrain. But if you want to turn yours into a dedicated racer, Akrapovič’s new custom CRF300L exhaust offers unbeatable performance gains—and weight reductions.

Akrapovič, of course, probably needs no introduction. Now in its 31st year, it was founded in Slovenia by former racer Igor Akrapovič and has grown into an international exhaust powerhouse. Across all motorcycling disciplines, it’s amassed 153 world championships and countless victories ranging from MotoGP to MXGP, from Le Mans to Dakar. (The company’s insistence on design excellence to match its engineering standards has also earned it multiple Red Dot design awards.)

Akrapovič mastered the use of titanium and super-alloys and is at the forefront of carbon-fiber components. You can count on increased performance, innovative design, lightweight construction, quality workmanship, durability, and of course that unmistakable Akrapovič sound.