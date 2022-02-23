Justin Barcia | 5th in 450SX

"It’s cool to have the east coast guys back, I had a lot of fun with PB in the truck today! I was riding well in the heat, making a comeback and got a little whiskey throttle and ended up crashing, so that put me back pretty far. I had a bad gate pick from the heat race but I made the most of it in the main and put in a fight, it was definitely difficult! I struggled a lot, it was one of the harder nights riding-wise but all-in-all I salvaged a fifth, which was crazy because the ride didn’t feel that well at all. I’ll take the fifth and move on from here and keep on grinding.”

Eli Tomac | 6th in 450SX

“Well, it was not the result that we wanted, but it was a good recovery for what happened and the position I was in on the first lap. So, after that, it was just fighting for a position and trying to move forward. It was a really tough track, as usual, but even more tough tonight because it was a mix of ruts and a little bit of a dry surface. That was it; It was unfortunate what happened, and I was just trying to do my best to come forward.”

Said Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:

“We were having a good day in Minneapolis. The guys rode well in practice and qualified great, but our starts were not excellent in the main, and unfortunately, it put the guys in bad spots with other riders. They both fought hard and rode well. We will come back stronger next week.”

Aaron Plessinger | 7th in 450SX

“Tonight was a step in the right direction. I had an alright start in the Main Event and I just felt a little stale the whole race. I couldn’t really push forward and I was just kind of riding - a few people got by me and I got by a few people. We made a lot of progress this week, even though my riding isn’t showing how good the bike is working. We’ll go back to Florida this week, work on myself a little bit and be back for Dallas.”

Ken Roczen | 8th in 450SX

“The first East Coast round was a tough night; the track was really difficult. The dirt was really tacky, especially in practice, where the track was super rutty and just really, really rough. I wouldn’t say I was the most comfortable, but this was the first time that I didn't make any changes to the bike; I just tried to get used to it. This was the best I've been in the whoops, so that was a big plus for us, too. I had a decent start in the main event but got passed by Marvin [Musquin] early on. I was behind him for quite some time, but we kept a fairly close distance to the leader. That was good until I tried to pass and jumped a little bit too far to the left after the triple. There was some loose dirt there, and as soon as I landed I washed the front end pretty bad and went down. My bars were tweaked quite a bit and we only had a few minutes to go, so there wasn’t much we could do from there. It might not be the result that we wanted but there are some positives to take away compared to the previous weekend, so we're going to build on that. It’s my first week back in Florida now, which I'm really excited for, and I think it will be a big help in the upcoming events.”