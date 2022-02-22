Following a strong 2002 season that included a 125SX East Region title, Chad Reed earned #22 and decided that would be his permanent number. The Australian native went on to claim three premier class titles with the number (2004 250SX, 2008 SX, and 2009 450 Class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship) and was the only rider to have #22 as their permanent number since the current numbering system was put into place. Reed last raced at the 2020 Salt Lake City 7 Supercross, putting an end to his full-time racing career after almost 20 years of racing in the U.S.
In honor of today being Tuesday 2-22-2022, or “Twosday” as people are referring to it, we decided to honor the legendary CR22 with a photo gallery with—you guessed it—22 photos. Check ‘em out!
Reed in 2003. Simon Cudby Reed's first 250SX win at the 2003 Anaheim 1 Supercross on January 4, 2003. Simon Cudby Ricky Carmichael, Chad Reed, and Ernesto Fonseca in 2003. Simon Cudby The 2004 US Open. Simon Cudby Reed once again in 2004. Simon Cudby Reed and Carmichael at the much-anticipated 2005 Anaheim 1 Supercross. Simon Cudby Reed in 2005. Simon Cudby Reed at the 2006 Anaheim 3 Supercross. Simon Cudby The 2007 Daytona Supercross. Simon Cudby Chad and Ellie at the 2008 Anaheim 1 Supercross. Simon Cudby The defending champion at the 2009 preseason AMA Supercross press conference. Okay, technically he's number one here. Simon Cudby Two fist pumps at the 2010 Hangtown Motocross Classic. Again, number one. Don't @ us. Simon Cudby Reed at the 2011 Anaheim 2 Supercross. Simon Cudby The famous "Chadapult" at the 2011 Spring Creek National. Brian Robinette Reed and Mike Alessi at the 2012 Anaheim 1 Supercross. Simon Cudby The 2013 Toronto Supercross. Simon Cudby Opening ceremonies at the 2015 Atlanta 1 Supercross. Simon Cudby Reed winning the 2015 Atlanta 1 Supercross. Simon Cudby The 2015 Daytona Supercross. Simon Cudby Monster Energy Cup in 2015. Simon Cudby Reed at the 2017 Anaheim 2 Supercross. Rich Shepehrd James Stewart and Chad Reed faceoff. Simon Cudby