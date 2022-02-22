Yamaha has released its 2022 all-new YZ85 and YZ85LW (large wheel) models. To start off this video, Kris Keefer and Yamaha's Mike Ulrich cover the differences in the standard YZ85 and YZ85LW models. Then, young ripper Grayson Townsend tests the machine out at Glen Helen Raceway. Keefer also talks with Townsend about how he got into riding motorcycle and then speaks with his dad about their family and how motorcycles have impacted their life.

After riding both bikes back to back, Townsend said one of the differences in the YZ85 and YZ85LW he noticed right away was that large wheel model took more time to get used to while turning and it was not quite as comfortable turning as the normal YZ85 wheel. For reference, Townsend is 5’ tall and 85 lbs. The large wheel model appears to be the ideal middle sweet spot for riders looking for a bigger machine without going straight to a much bigger YZ125.

Film/Edit: Spencer Owens

2022 Yamaha YZ85 & YZ85LW