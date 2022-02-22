Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Articles
Full Schedule

Race Awards is Hiring Graphic Artists

February 22, 2022 10:30am | by:
Race Awards is Hiring Graphic Artists

The following is a press release from Race Awards:

Race Awards is the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom awards in the country. We supply awards for some of the largest series in the country such as the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Grand National Cross Country (GNCC), AMA Flat Track, Monster Jam, and more. Utilizing our state-of-the-art equipment we are able to produce some of the highest quality custom awards available.

We are located in Fairmont, West Virginia, and are looking for graphic artists to join our team.

Graphics experience is a must, and a love of motorsports is a plus.

Four 10 hour shifts Monday thru Thursday which means you have three day weekends to go riding or racing every week!

Pay varies based on experience, paid vacation, benefits available.

Please email resumes and or questions to Logan@RaceAwards.com.

Visit our website RaceAwards.com to check us out.

Photo by Mitch Kendra

Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now