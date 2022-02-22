Klim Launches 2022 Motorcycle Gear Collection

Rigby, Idaho— Klim’s 2022 season launch video reminds us how little time there is to ride. They’re encouraging riders to make the most of every chance to ride by equipping themselves to make every moment on the bike a great experience. Behind the scenes, this demand for good times on every ride is what motivates Klim’s high standards for functional gear.

Accordingly, Klim is proud to announce a robust new lineup of motorcycle and off-road gear for 2022. This includes new designs of flagship adventure products such as the Badlands Pro, exciting new off-road helmets and gear, as well as new approaches to everyday street gear. The Idaho-based company is no stranger to innovation, pioneering many industry-firsts, while bringing their reputation for exceptional quality to new markets every year.

Popular cornerstones in KLIM’s adventure gear lineup are the men’s Badlands Pro and women’s Artemis suits. These are redesigned for 2022 and remain the most feature-packed adventure kits in their line, with GORE-TEX 3-Layer Pro Shell construction and phenomenal abrasion resistance, impact protection and ventilation.

New for 2022 is the Raptor GTX Overshell. Nearly 15 years ago, early Klim adventure jackets were Valdez snowmobile shells, worn over off-road armor. The Raptor GTX is a shell-over-armor system born from a pedigree of Klim shells that were proven around the globe – including Dakar Rally stages on the backs of Jonah Street and Casey McCoy. With chart-topping abrasion properties, comprehensive weather protection and off-road engineered construction, the Raptor GTX is built for aggressive dual-sport and adventure travel.

Klim’s new F3 Carbon Off-Road Helmet competes directly with the lightest off-road lids on the market. It’s built with ultralight hand-laid carbon fiber for the best consistency in shell thickness and resin distribution, meaning no excess weight or imperfections in the shell. According to Kilm, it’s the lightest ECE off-road helmet they were willing to make without sacrificing safety.

New off-road gear includes an entirely redesigned Mojave Series – Kilm’s ultra ventilated, ultra durable hot-weather gear. It’s now more comfortable, more ventilated and more durable than before. Kilm’s popular XC Lite off-road gear also gets bold new colors for 2022.

For the everyday motorcyclist, Klim has answered the call for all-day wearable casual motorcycle pants by introducing new designs for the men’s and women’s Outrider Pants. These provide impact and abrasion protection in a comfortable, low profile package that isn’t out of place in daily life.

