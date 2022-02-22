Two wins in a row for Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson, and now just three points down in the series when combined with Eli Tomac’s sixth place (after Tomac was knocked down early and came from last). Regardless of circumstances, Anderson seems fast and competitive just about every weekend, on any track, and has overcome plenty of adversity of his own to grind out results.

Minneapolis was another test, and he passed. Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton was likely going to take the win but Anderson stayed close, and when Sexton crashed in the final minutes, Anderson had the win. He talked about it post race in the press conference.

You won the race, but you said on the podium you had a tough time finding your groove. I think that was the second race we’ve seen this year where you have felt that way—you also sounded like that at Anaheim 2. Can you put a finger on what’s different on these days—even though you did actually win the race?

Jason Anderson: No, I think my speed was good, that wasn’t something I was struggling with. It’s just a track where you had to keep your focus. It was breaking down left and right. There was a three out of the corner and Dirt Wurx didn’t prep the corner so it just made it really tough on us the whole main event. The whoops, they were basically EnduroCross! [Laughs] It was just a tough track, it really was. But speed wise I felt good but focus wise you really have to focus hit your marks really well on a track like this. I think that’s more what I meant when I said I felt a little off.

Was it a hard track to make up time? It seemed like you had almost settled in to second behind Sexton.

It was hard to make up time, and I feel like to make up time you’re on the edge and I have caught myself in trouble a few times this year, so it’s something, mentally, that was tough for me. Obviously, you want to win, and you want to push the whole time. A couple of times I was taking more risk than I wanted to! I want to win, but I don’t want to end up on the ground and get hurt. You want a good result for the long game. Chase was riding really well and I just trying to keep pace and if anything happened, I could be there. Yeah, it happened, obviously. Just a tough track.