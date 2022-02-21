Monster energy ama supercross
Round 7 (of 17) — U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, Minnesota
250SX East Region (first round)
Supercross
Minneapolis - 250SX East Main EventFebruary 19, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|20 Laps
|0:48.785
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Austin Forkner
|+05.349
|0:49.059
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|+07.134
|0:49.177
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|+08.110
|0:49.211
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|+09.060
|0:49.138
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|6
|Pierce Brown
|+30.895
|0:50.130
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|+32.481
|0:49.819
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|8
|Enzo Lopes
|+33.977
|0:50.284
|Rio Grande do Sul
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|+35.138
|0:50.083
|Washougal, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Phil Nicoletti
|19 Laps
|0:50.393
|Cochecton, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
450SX
Supercross
Minneapolis - 450SX Main EventFebruary 19, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason Anderson
|26 Laps
|0:48.745
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|2
|Cooper Webb
|+02.833
|0:48.921
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|+15.086
|0:49.067
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|+17.075
|0:49.233
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Justin Barcia
|+28.359
|0:49.313
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|6
|Eli Tomac
|+32.963
|0:49.160
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|+37.359
|0:49.061
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|Ken Roczen
|+40.418
|0:49.058
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|+43.731
|0:49.390
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|Justin Brayton
|+44.671
|0:49.974
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings
250SX East Region
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|26
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|23
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|21
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|19
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|18
|6
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|17
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|16
|8
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|15
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|14
|10
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|13
450SX
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|151
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|148
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|131
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|128
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|126
|6
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|123
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|119
|8
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|107
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|106
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|97
250SX West Region
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|148
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|120
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|119
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|99
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|87
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|81
|7
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|80
|8
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|73
|9
|Carson Brown
|Ravensdale, WA
|73
|10
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|63
grand national cross country (gncc) series
Round 1 (of 13)—Big Buck Farm—Union, South Carolina
Overall
GNCC
Big Buck - Overall RaceFebruary 19, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ben Kelley
|02:55:27.619
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Josh Strang
|02:56:07.166
|Inverell
|Kawasaki
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:56:09.079
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|4
|Josh Toth
|02:56:49.818
|Winstead, CT
|KTM
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|02:56:54.714
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
|6
|Craig Delong
|02:57:46.774
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|02:57:50.132
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|8
|Grant Baylor
|02:58:39.499
|Belton, SC
|GasGas
|9
|Josep Garcia
|02:58:44.696
|KTM
|10
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:59:22.591
|Kawasaki
XC2
GNCC
Big Buck - XC2 Pro RaceFebruary 19, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|02:57:50.132
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:59:22.591
|Kawasaki
|3
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:00:19.736
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:00:54.658
|Honda
|5
|Jack Edmondson
|03:02:05.470
|Waynesburg, PA
|Husqvarna
|6
|Jonathan Johnson
|03:02:10.459
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
|7
|Evan Smith
|03:02:31.990
|Jefferson, GA
|Beta
|8
|Angus Riordan
|03:04:18.117
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|9
|Thorn Devlin
|03:04:58.539
|Tamaqua, PA
|Husqvarna
|10
|Benjamin Herrera
|03:05:01.530
|Kawasaki
XC3
GNCC
Big Buck - XC3 Pro-Am RaceFebruary 19, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brody Johnson
|03:11:01.512
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|2
|Zack Hayes
|03:11:13.417
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|03:11:43.510
|Plantation, FL
|KTM
|4
|Jake Froman
|03:16:10.064
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|5
|Brenden J Poling
|03:20:49.819
|Grafton, WV
|Husqvarna
|6
|Eli Childers
|02:55:34.579
|Hickory, NC
|Yamaha
|7
|Max Fernandez
|02:57:57.179
|Ottsville, PA
|GasGas
|8
|Chase P Gosselin
|02:58:47.368
|Pownal, VT
|KTM
|9
|Jason Lipscomb
|02:59:11.650
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|10
|Zachary Gareis
|02:59:15.259
|Mars, PA
|Yamaha
WXC
GNCC
Big Buck - WXC RaceFebruary 19, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|01:59:40.630
|Yamaha
|2
|Tayla Jones
|02:00:54.454
|Yass
|Husqvarna
|3
|Korie Steede
|02:03:56.919
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|02:04:55.059
|Barons, AB
|KTM
|5
|Prestin Raines
|02:09:29.139
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:10:55.664
|Equinunk, PA
|Kawasaki
|7
|Eden Netelkos
|02:19:13.459
|Sudbury, VT
|Honda
|8
|Sheryl B Hunter
|02:19:18.266
|Jericho, VT
|Husqvarna
|9
|Kayla Oneill
|02:22:29.939
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Kawasaki
|10
|Savannah Kipp
|02:30:35.060
|Hoosick Falls, NY
|KTM
Other Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 2 (of 8)
Pro Standings
Hoosier Arenacross
Through Round 16 (of 18)
Championship Standings
250 Pro
450 Pro
AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 1 (of 10)
Overall Results
- Steward Baylor | Yamaha
- Ryder Lafferty | GasGas
- Josh Toth | KTM
- Craig Delong | Husqvarna
- Thad Duvall | Husqvarna
- Trevor Bollinger | Husqvarna
- Ben Kelley | KTM
- Grant Baylor | GasGas
- Mike Witkowski | Yamaha
- Russell Bobbitt | KTM
FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 2 (of 5) — Budapest, Hungary
Prestige Class Standings
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|TBD
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|TBD
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins