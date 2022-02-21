Minneapolis SX Penalty Report: Ferrandis, Breece, & Owen Docked in Main Events
Following the seventh round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has released its post-race penalty report for the Minneapolis Supercross. The AMA is the currently the sole sanctioning body for AMA Supercross and has put in place a three-person team to determine penalties this season. Former factory mechanic and team manager Jeremy Albrecht, Mike Pelletier, and Tim “Tooley” McAdams are accessing the action on the track and using the AMA rulebook to determine if a penalty is necessary. We covered the penalties in the first five rounds in this List feature and then I added the round six penalties into the news and notes post from the Anaheim 3 Supercross.
Below is the full post-race penalty report from the AMA for round seven.
250 SX Class:
Rider: Levi Kitchen #59
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time
Rider: Preston Kilroy #68
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time
Rider: Lane Shaw #89
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time
Rider: Cullin Park #140
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time
Rider:Max Miller #604
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time
Rider: Jace Kessler #92
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time
Rider:Luca Marsalisi #174
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time
Rider: Derek Drake #331
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time
Rider: Kyle Bitterman #581
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time
Rider:Jace Owen #81
Session: 250SX Main Event
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of 4 championship points and purse deduction equal to 2 positions.
Minneapolis - 250SX East Main EventFebruary 19, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|20 Laps
|0:48.785
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Austin Forkner
|+05.349
|0:49.059
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|+07.134
|0:49.177
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|+08.110
|0:49.211
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|+09.060
|0:49.138
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|6
|Pierce Brown
|+30.895
|0:50.130
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|+32.481
|0:49.819
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|8
|Enzo Lopes
|+33.977
|0:50.284
|Rio Grande do Sul
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|+35.138
|0:50.083
|Washougal, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Phil Nicoletti
|19 Laps
|0:50.393
|Cochecton, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|26
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|23
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|21
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|19
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|18
|6
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|17
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|16
|8
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|15
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|14
|10
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|13
450 SX Class:
Rider: Dylan Ferrandis #14
Session: 450SX Main Event
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of 4 championship points and purse deduction equal to 2 positions.
Rider: Ryan Breece #200
Session: 450SX Main Event
Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag
Penalty: Loss of 4 championship points and purse deduction equal to 2 positions.
Minneapolis - 450SX Main EventFebruary 19, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason Anderson
|26 Laps
|0:48.745
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|2
|Cooper Webb
|+02.833
|0:48.921
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|+15.086
|0:49.067
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|+17.075
|0:49.233
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Justin Barcia
|+28.359
|0:49.313
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|6
|Eli Tomac
|+32.963
|0:49.160
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|+37.359
|0:49.061
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|Ken Roczen
|+40.418
|0:49.058
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|+43.731
|0:49.390
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|Justin Brayton
|+44.671
|0:49.974
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450R
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|151
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|148
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|131
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|128
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|126
|6
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|123
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|119
|8
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|107
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|102
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|97