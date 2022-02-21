Following the seventh round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has released its post-race penalty report for the Minneapolis Supercross. The AMA is the currently the sole sanctioning body for AMA Supercross and has put in place a three-person team to determine penalties this season. Former factory mechanic and team manager Jeremy Albrecht, Mike Pelletier, and Tim “Tooley” McAdams are accessing the action on the track and using the AMA rulebook to determine if a penalty is necessary. We covered the penalties in the first five rounds in this List feature and then I added the round six penalties into the news and notes post from the Anaheim 3 Supercross.

Below is the full post-race penalty report from the AMA for round seven.

250 SX Class:

Rider: Levi Kitchen #59

Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1

Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag

Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time

Rider: Preston Kilroy #68

Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1

Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag

Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time

Rider: Lane Shaw #89

Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1

Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag

Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time

Rider: Cullin Park #140

Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1

Violation: Jumping on Red Cross Flag

Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time