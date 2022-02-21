FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

The first 250SX East Region round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season is done and dusted, and in this review podcast, Weege and JT join me to discuss that race, Michael Byrne, Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, our live show Friday night, and more.

Listen to the Minneapolis Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.