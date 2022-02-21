First Look: New FXR Legend Series

What is Legendary? Simply defined, it is one who achieves a Gold Status, through timeless longevity, endless durability and a long history of winning in the world’s most demanding sport. FXR acknowledges the continued demands of our athletes and honors those who have become legends by introducing the Revo 2022.5 LE Legend Series. Blending optimal breathability and performance, this provides the rider with world class comfort while racing or riding like no other gear set has done before.

Check Out The New FXR Legend Series