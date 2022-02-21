Jason Weigandt chats with Ryan Dungey for an update after round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dungey was on hand to check out the action and also put significant charitable efforts together with the help of the industry, including donating $60,000 to St. Jude's and building 45 brand-new Strider bikes to donate to children in the area. He talks to Weege about the big Chase Sexton crash, the track conditions, Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin, Jason Anderson's win, and the 250 Supercross East action from Minnesota.

