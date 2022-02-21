Would you say going east is that impactful on your program?

I wouldn’t say it’s that impactful but being from the East Coast it just feels more homey. Going back after crap results out west, clear head, new tracks, new people, at this level it all makes a difference.

Cooper, you mentioned some things changed this week, can you allude to what that was? Also how hard has it been to get a handle on this new bike than what you thought going into Anaheim 1?

Actually “The Man” came up with it, Roger De Coster. Rog went to work, I didn’t get to try it all week, I tried it today. It worked out a little better for me for sure. I felt better today. Our old bike, I gelled on it so well, I felt like it was built for me in supercross. This one, with a new bike you’re learning nonstop, and the conditions are ever changing. We race on so many soils and dirt. You think you get it right, then you go somewhere that’s different from your test track. It’s not from a lack of effort, but it’s been a struggle for me.

A lot happened out there. You led laps, you got shuffled back, Chase and Malcolm went down. How do you keep track of everything that is going on out there for the 20 minutes?

Yeah, It was a lot. I finally led some laps which felt really good. I could tell Chase was faster and probably getting impatient. Once he got around me, I put in a little fight, but I wanted to try to tuck in behind him, but then Jason was close, and he got me and I kind of got pounced on by all three guys. I just tried to stay cool calm and collected and follow. I feel like I was riding good laps behind Jason and Mookie. I made a push behind Mookie, and he went down. Then Chase went down. I felt solid throughout the whole main event, wish I could push a little harder at the five-to-12-minute mark, but overall, I can’t complain. I know what it’s like to go the distance, so we’ll see where that leads us.

The whoops seem to be a lot bigger this year. Do you think that’s been a factor in your comfort or is it just you searching for new settings with the new bike?

Yeah, the whoops have been tough this year no doubt. Especially the West Coast swing they’ve been built different this year. They’ve been getting tough. Even tonight, I did feel better in them throughout the day, the progress we made with the bike did help a lot, but we got to that survival line, if you will, just getting through it the best we could, so it’s hard to tell. They’ve been tough this year, a lot of laps on them with not a lot of maintenance, so it’s different better to be getting better with the bike and also myself.