The 2022 AMA Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series kicked off Sunday afternoon with the venerable Big Buck GNCC in South Carolina. It ended up being a perfect start to the series for defending champion Ben Kelley, who survived a battle to emerge with the opening-round victory. Usual contenders Josh Strang and Jordan Ashburn hung tough for podium finishes, edging out Josh Toth and Trevor Bollinger.

The big story was the late-race crash for last year's series runner up Steward Baylor. Baylor put in a charge late to get into podium position, only to suffer a huge crash, ending his day. Baylor has posted to his Instagram story that he had suffered a broken wrist and a temporary loss of feeling in his arms and legs, but says the feeling returned. He then reported that he suffered a broken vertebrae, all of which will keep him out of action for a bit. Get well soon to Baylor Heavy.