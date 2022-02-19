The switch to the east offered hope for some in Monster Energy AMA Supercross that things could turn around. They actually did, but more in the way it shook up the front runners than it was as a boost for those looking to improve form. Jason Anderson won the race, the third win of the season for him, but the big story was Chase Sexton, who was absolutely set to win the event until he crashed violently while alone out front with just two minutes to go in the race. Anderson knew what to do from there and held on for the victory, but Sexton goes from a race win to a massive hit in points as well as some bumps and bruises, although we have heard he escaped major injury.

The other shakeup went to series leader Eli Tomac, who got a bad start. His teammate Dylan Ferrandis got sideways in the whoops and came into Eli’s line, knocking him down accidentally. Eli had to regroup in last and managed to salvage sixth. Combined with Anderson’s win, the points gap now narrows to just three-points between the two long-time competitors.

Anderson said he felt good in the main but on the tricky, rough and rutted track, the race more more about keeping focus and avoiding the big mistake. He had accepted second until Sexton fell, and by the way Anderson nearly landed on him moments later as Sexton was down on a jump, and Anderson didn’t have time to react.

“It was hard to make up time, and I feel like to make up time you’re on the edge and a couple of times I was taking more risk than I wanted to,” said Anderson, of Monster Energy Kawasaki. “Obviously you want to win but you want a good result for the long game. Chase was riding really well and I just wanted to stay close unless something happened and it did.”