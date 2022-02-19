Welcome to a wild one for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. This Minneapolis, Minnesota round in U.S. Bank Stadium hosts the kickoff to 250SX East and also a last-gasp of hope for any 450 riders struggling at the start of the season. Will a switch to eastern dirt and vibes change anything for anyone? Several riders have to hope so.
From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
For certain, we’re not in California or Arizona anymore. It’s freezing cold, literally, in Minneapolis and since this is a day race, everyone had to arrive before the 7 a.m. track walk. Temps were in the single digits outside of this dome, a stark reminder we’re not in Anaheim.
Teams pit inside the stadium in the hallways, instead of going back and forth to the team trucks in the frozen tundra outside.
Many are wondering how this track will shape up, sometimes frozen dirt literally melts during the race day. But Monster Jam trucks were here last weekend so this dirt has had plenty of time to thaw. The dirt looks good, but the Dirt Wurx track builders tell us it’s a hard crust on top but still soft underneath, so the pockets and ruts could form as the day goes on.
We know the score in the 450 class. Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing's Eli Tomac is rolling with the series lead and 1-1-2 finishes in the last three races. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Jason Anderson answered the challenge last weekend at Anaheim to notch his second win of the season. Chase Sexton is third in points on his HRC Honda but only finished seventh last weekend. Malcolm Stewart has been on the rise lately on his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, he's up to fourth in points.
That's the good side. On struggle street resides Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen, who were 1-2 in last year's series standings. Webb has been an eighth-place guy the last few weekends and desperately needs a turn around ASAP. We have head that Webb is now no longer working with riding coach Michael Byrne, who he started working with last summer.
Roczen has been knocked down far too many times after winning the season opener seven weeks ago. He has struggled with the whoops lately, and he was 11th last weekend. These guys need a boost from the eastern vibes.
Practice is about to begin. We'll have reports in a moment.
Free Practice
There should be nearly as much attention on the B group today as the A because of all the new talent in 250SX East. Levi Kitchen was the fastest in B group while making his SX debut. Phil Nicoletti, returning to U.S. Supercross for the first time since 2018, was second. Derek Drake was third then AJ Catanzaro and Henry Miller.
Stilez Robertson was the first rider on track when 250 East A group hit the track. The key section is a 3-3-3 out of a 180 and it’s a stretch for the 250s. Robertson got it down quickly as did Jett Lawrence and RJ Hampshire. They sat at the top of the board first, then Pierce Brown got it down and moved to the top. Jordon Smith, back to racing now with the Fire Power Honda team, also got it down and tucked right in behind Brown for a fast lap. It took Jeremy Martin a few laps to get the 3-3-3 down but then he got it and moved to fifth. RJ Hampshire took top time away from Brown, but Brown answered and got it back. Make Brown the one to fire first in this 250SX East battle.
Justin Brayton, Chase Sexton and Marvin Musquin turned in the fast laps early in this session. Malcolm Stewart also looked good. Sexton probably looked the best of the bunch, but no one was attacking much. Eli Tomac jumped up to second, then Musquin took it back. The whoops look tougher than expected (they looked tame when photos of the track surfaced on Thursday) because they're bound to get edges and rough, but the section is short. Still, Cooper Webb tried to attack them and nearly went down with a huge swap. If the section was any longer, he would have hit the dirt.
First Timed Practice
Preston Kilroy had a big crash in this session and was slow to get up. Henry Miller also went down. Miller was able to get back up and ride, Kilroy eventually walked off.
Track is getting really tough now, the ruts are showing teeth and riders have been jumping sideways and going off the track. For example, Jordon Smith was on top of the board early in this session but then also nearly crashed in the whoops, he went off the track and saved it. Pierce Brown also nearly crashed twice. Jeremy Martin went to the top of the board over RJ Hampshire and Mitch Oldenburg. Jett Lawrence took the top time away later in the session. Hampshire ended up second and Forkner’s last lap put him into third. Martin lost top time and got shuffled back to sixth, then came back with another fast lap to go to fourth. Stilez Robertson was fifth.
“My good lap I was just kind of focusing on getting everything clean, the track is quite peaky right now,” said Lawrence. “I was surprised I went to the top, I think I got a bit lucky there. The track is really technical and fun, it’s going to be really rutted, so it will be whoever is the smartest. I already had a sketchy moment there. I thought my night was going to be over pretty quick when I was in the air. I’m excited to race these guys tonight.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Josh Cartwright
|52.2620
|Tallahassee, FL
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Marshal Weltin
|53.2620
|Ubly, MI
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jared Lesher
|53.3660
|Elderton, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jack Rogers
|53.5140
|Brookeville, MD
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Zack Williams
|53.5890
|Elko, MN
|GasGas MC 250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|50.7930
|Washougal, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Phil Nicoletti
|51.7480
|Cochecton, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Derek Drake
|52.1470
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|4
|Cullin Park
|52.1770
|Clermont, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Henry Miller
|52.1880
|Rochester, MN
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Jett Lawrence
|49.6290
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|49.6730
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Austin Forkner
|50.3420
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|50.4170
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Stilez Robertson
|50.4370
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
As the 450s rolled out, there’s a new line some riders were trying. There’s an elevated table top in a corner, and then riders can jump off a knuckle on the outside, then quad out. A few riders have done it throughout press day and practice, and more riders tried it this time. They can clear it, but it doesn’t appear to be faster, because the inside in that corner saves so much time.
Sexton continued to roll, getting to the top of the board early, with Ferrandis right behind. Sexton was looking good until Musquin took the top spot away followed by Tomac. Musquin Then Ferrandis answered to leap frog his teammate to go to second. Sexton was working on a quad no one else was doing, racing across the start straight then leaping two singles and a table where everyone else is going single on-off. He jumped it earlier, then put it together on a late fast lap to take the top time back.
“It’s just you have to hit your marks because it’s pretty rutted, it’s pretty technical we’ve been racing on. I’m excited to be on the east coast, overall the vibe is good. It helps a lot. You’re driving so much in California. I’m back in Florida, loving what I’m doing every day. The practice tracks get gnarly every day and I think it helps on these tracks when it gets rutted.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|48.5670
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|48.8430
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|48.8930
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Eli Tomac
|49.0100
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Jason Anderson
|49.1500
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Vince Friese is back in the 450 class after a good run in 250SX West, including a podium last week. He was on top in both B group sessions today. Alex Ray is back from a wrist injury and has looked smooth (for him) and has been second both times. Late in this session Kevin Moranz and Adam Enticknap jumped ahead of Ray