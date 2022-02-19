MXGP of Great Britain Postponed Until Next Weekend

Despite our best efforts and after numerous meetings with the Strategic Planning Group from Hampshire, made up of Winchester County Council, Police and Environmental Health, a government warning was issued due to the strong wind gusts experienced yesterday and forecasted to continue throughout the weekend.

Infront Moto Racing, FIM and local Organizer have decided to postpone the event on to next weekend. The main concern of Infront Moto Racing and all involved parties is health and safety of anyone attending the event be them public, riders, teams, workers and members of the industry.

The MXGP of Great Britain is being rescheduled to the following weekend, with the event going ahead on the 26th-27th of February. This means that any tickets bought for this weekend will be valid for the alternative date. Public areas will remain closed and will open in time for next week.

Infront Moto Racing would like to thank everybody on-site as well as the fans for their understanding as they continue to manage this unfortunate situation and look forward to starting the 2022 season next weekend.