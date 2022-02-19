Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Jett Reynolds was scheduled to make his pro racing debut today at the Minneapolis Supercross, but that's on hold after he crashed on the second lap of yesterday's press day ride. Reynolds went over the handlebars in a rhythm lane, and although he popped back up quickly, he made no effort to pick up the motorcycle, though, clearly knowing he was injured. Turns out the Californian suffered a broken wrist.

Not sure of the amount of time he will be out. Reynolds was already on the comeback trail from a broken pelvis suffered in the off-season.